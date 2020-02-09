Event: Singleton Golf Challenge Season IV

Singleton Golf Challenge Season IV Date: Round Two – 15 th March 2020

Round Two – 15 March 2020 Venue: Entebbe Golf Club

The Singleton Match play Golf Challenge held every month at the par 71 lakeside Entebbe Golf Club course continues to register an impact, create a vibe with the far-fetched pomp and excitement to the golfing family.

Already in the fourth season, golfers are keen for the second round that tees off on Saturday, 15th March 2020.

This will come a week after another signature household championship at the 1901-founded golfing facility – the annual Entebbe Ladies (6th – 7th March).

Round one action took center stage on Saturday, 8th February 2020 with a big field of 64 pairs (128 golfers) alongside the subsidiary group (a cluster of guest golfers, well-wishers and eliminated cluster from qualification round).

Like that norm has been for the previous three editions, every round produces winners to the subsequent stage.

Thirty-two (32) pairs progressed to round two as the numbers further get trimmed to separate the boys from real men on the golfing front.

Round one action was decimated by the Uganda theme night at the famous merrymaking 19th hole experience.

Golfers, sponsors’ representatives, and invited guests were dressed to kill in attires reflecting the treasured Uganda flag in the beautiful colours of Black, Yellow, and Red.

As usual, the 19th hole night was hosted by comedy ace Salvador with the fast-rising Janzi Band providing the worthy entertainment before the revelers retired at leisure for the after-party organized at the nearby Street Club in Entebbe town.

Street Club is owned by a golfer Ali Juuko who incidentally qualified for round two alongside Herbert Mwetemba.

The pairing of Juuko and Mwetemba will face Bruce Aijuka and Paul Ndyaguma in the next round.

Previous winner Shiela Kensime playing alongside Gloria Mbaguta made the grade to the next round and will face the pairing of Richard Mwami and Kisadha.

Other successful pairs:

The pairs that progressed to round two include Peter Apell and Andrew Baguma, Justine Ligyalingi and Federic Biau, Dejan Stephanovic and Mathias Kalule, Timothy Mwanda and Patrick Kagoro as well as Entebbe chairman Twenemanzi alongside Robbins Mwehaire, among others.

The winning pair will travel to watch the 2021 OMEGA Dubai classic tournament.

Round 2 Match-Ups: