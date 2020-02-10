Avengers scored a late try to halt a Black Pearls comeback and win, 22-17, in their first-ever match played.

This was during the Central Region Women’s Rugby XV League match played at Kings Park Stadium, Bweyogerere on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

The visitors took a 15-05 lead into the break courtesy of three quick tries from captain Peace Lekuru, Abbo Isabella and Beatrice Lamunu while the hosts’ was scored by Lydia Namamiro.

The Black Pearls returned in the second stanza with greater ambition and straight away began their comeback.

Mary Gloria Ayot and Linda Atoo touched down in quick succession to make it a two-point game with the score at 17-15.

They looked destined for another unprecedented win when Peace Lekuru was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle.

But this was not to be as the captain, on return to the pitch, forced her way over the whitewash and paid back with a try that changed the lead.

Tina Akello converted easily which ensured a 22-17 victory for the Avengers who host reigning champions Thunderbirds in Entebbe on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the final game of the Central Region Women’s Rugby XV League.

Black Pearls 17-22 Avengers

Tries: Lydia Namamiro (1), Mary Gloria Ayot (1), Linda Atoo (1), Peace Lekuru (2), Isabella Abbo (1) & Beatrice Lamunu (1).

Team Lists:

Black Pearls: Hope Lydia Amandua, Salamusiida Babirye, Irene Bunihizi Namapii, Angella Nyafamba, Phiona Ayerango, Brenda Aboth, Mary Gloria Ayot, Peace Mirembe, Helen Koyokoyo Buteme, Racheal Mufuwa, Linda Atoo, Tina Akello, Lydia Namabiro, Suzan Adong, Grace Auma, Mary Apio, Christine Kokoi, Bridget Mugisa, Immaculate Lamwaka, Hadijjah Namuganga

Avengers: Judith Najjemba, Fazira Namukwaya, Faith Namugga, Georgina Namukose, Regina Naluyima, Christine Akello, Sarah Nayiga Kirabo, Maimuna Nasozi, Lillian Nakigganda, Justine Yolanda Namagembe, Patricia Nabateregga, Peace Lekuru, Isabella Abbo, Catherine Nansubuga, Juliet Nandawula, Beatrice Lamunu, Christine Nakamya, Florence Babirye, Fazira Nansubuga, Patricia Atim, Hilda Baguma, Reginah Athieno, Joyce Kabahinda