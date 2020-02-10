Police FC Coach Abdallah Mubiru was left furious with how referee Asadu Ssemere handled the game as the Cops fell to Mbarara City 1-0 on Friday.

Brian Aheebwa scored late to condemn the Cops to defeat in a game they dominated and had at least three genuine penalty claims turned down.

First, goalkeeper Tom Ikara fouled striker Hood Kaweesa and then Pius Kagwa was twice brought down in the area but referee waved play on.

“It’s disappointing to lose in a manner we lost,” said Mubiru. “I always try as much as possible to avoid talking about referees but this was beyond,” he added.

“We had three genuine penalty claims but he waved play on. Even the home fans were left shocked. I don’t know whether they were on a mission or just bad but the appointing authority and referees body needs to look into the matter before it goes out of hand.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City assistant coach Saddiq Ssempigi hailed his team for the resilience but admitted he would also fume if he was in the opposite dugout.

“It was the hardest game of the six so far in the second round,” he said. “We played against a very good team but thank boys for the resilience until the last minute,” he added.

“I think he is right when he (Mubiru) talks about penalty claims but we also had ours turned down on the day. Maybe he wasnt in the right positions to view the incidents then.

Mbarara City’s next game is a trip to Jinja to face Busoga United while Police host Bright Stars on February 18.