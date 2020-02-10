Uganda Cup – Round of 32:

Tuesday, 11-02-2020

Wakiso Giants Vs MYDA -Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

Proline Vs Admin -StarTimes Stadium

Kansai Placon Vs Tooro United – Bishop SS, Mukono

Eastern regional outfit Admin visits Kampala for a Uganda Cup date against the reigning cup holders Proline during a round of 32 duel at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday, 11th February 2020.

This will be one of the three games on the menu in a way dedicated for the knock out cup that has been played since 1971.

Conquerors of a top flight side Police 2-0 (Aaron Okoth and Walter Olele scored) at the Paya Arena in Tororo during the round of 64, Admin is one of the most organized and on-colour clubs in the country at the moment.

Christened as the Shamba Boys, Admin are currently top of the Eastern Region (Bukedi group) with 26 points.

Under coach Nasibu Nditta, Admin has lost once in 33 games, the very last defeat coming last week to Mbale Garage,.

Proline dumped out FUFA Big league side Katwe United 2-1 at Lugogo.

Bake Mbowa’s side rallied from a goal down to win the battle and book a berth among the last 32 teams.

Key Players:

Of course, there is pedigree at stake for team Proline that has quite a number of experienced guards as Hamis Diego Kiiza, Hakim Kiwanuka, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Noordin Bunjo, Bright Anukani, Brian Umony and the like.

Admin will be led by the legion of the experienced Ibrahim Pengere, stylish left footer Marco Bassey, goalkeeper Patrick Wafula, Joseph Owino Sam Kansiime, Iddi Babu, Walter Alele and Isaac Kisujju.

The youthful blood has Raymond Othieno who also features for Uganda Marty’s University Nkozi, Aaron Okoth, Otim Robert Sizo, Erasmus Agogo and Vitus Obo.

Other matches on Tuesday:

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants could miss Charles Livingstone Mbabazi on the touchline in their home game against MYDA at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso.

The other Tuesday encounter will witness Muhammed Kisekka’s Tooro United away to Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza’s coached Kansai Plascon at the Bishop SS play ground in Mukono.

Tooro United will approach the game minus their inspirational captain Willy Kavuma and Yefessi Mubiru.

Express and KCCA are the record winners of this knock out competition played since 1971 with 10 titles apiece.

Proline is the reigning holder after overcoming Bright Stars 5-4 during post-match penalties after normal time had ended one all in last years’ final played at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Other Round of 32 Fixtures (Kick-off times at 4 PM):

Wednesday, 12th February 2020

URA Vs Nyamityobora – Arena of Vision

Express Vs Maroons – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Thursday, 13th February 2020

UPDF Vs Busia Young – Bombo Barracks

Friday, 14th February 2020

Dove Vs Water – Katushabe Grounds, Masindi

Mbarara City Vs FHL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Bright Stars Vs Free Stars – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Saturday, 15th February 2020

KCCA Vs Bukedea TC – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kitara Vs Luwero United – Kigaya Ground, Hoima

Light SS Vs Bugamba – Soroti Grounds

Sunday, 16th February 2020