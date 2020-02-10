Ugandan footballer based in Sweden – Kenneth Mukisa has completed a move from 4th tier club Skellefteå FF to 3rd tier side ThorenGruppen.

Mukisa’s move to the side marks the third time he is rising the levels of Swedish football since moving to the country in 2015.

The 22-year old who started at fifth tier of Swedish football at Ludvika FK – a club located in Dalarna County – has been featuring in both midfield and defensive positions.

He boasts of huge experience with three solid seasons and 65 series matches in Skellefteå since joining them in 2017.

Speaking about the transfer, Mukisa told the club website of how glad he is to have switched – also highlighting his readiness for the new challenge.

“It feels good. Team TG is a ball-playing team and I like to have the ball at my feet. I have Skellefteå to thank too much,” he said.

“I’ve learned a lot of things there both on and off the pitch. When we won the series I had to learn how to win and in Division I I had to learn to deal with adversity. Now I feel ready for this challenge,” he added.

Mukisa now joins fellow Ugandan and Cranes forward Alexis Bbakka – also plying his trade in the same division at Carlstad United FC.