ThorenGruppen coach and sports manager André Ghanbari has lauded Kenneth Mukisa’s abilities after the Ugandan footballer completed a move to the Swedish side from 4th tier club Skellefteå FF.

Ghanbari highlights the stability and talent Mukisa is bringing to the side coupled with experience from both the Swedish fourth and fifth tier.

“A very stable and talented player and a happy and nice person who fits well into the squad.

“He has experience from Division I and top level in Division II so we think he will go in and give tough competition for the places in the back line,” Ghanbari said on signing Mukisa from Skellefteå FF.

The 22-year old moved to Sweden in 2015, having signed for Ludvika FK in the fifth tier. He later switched to Skellefteå where he has featured regularly in three seasons including 65 series matches.

Mukisa now joins fellow Ugandan and Cranes forward Alexis Bbakka – also plying his trade in the same division at Carlstad United FC.