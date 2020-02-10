Uganda Cup – Round of 32:

Tuesday, 11-02-2020

Wakiso Giants Vs MYDA -Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium ( 4 PM )

) Proline Vs Admin -StarTimes Stadium ( 4 PM )

) Kansai Placon Vs Tooro United – Bishop SS, Mukono (4 PM)

When the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 32 games get underway on Tuesday, 11th through to Sunday, 17th February 2020, ranking aloft every club’s wish-list will be progress to the next stage (round of 16) where all the successful teams are guaranteed of at least Shs 3M.

Three matches kick-off the round of 32 on Tuesday, 11th February 2020 at different venues in Kampala (Lugogo), Mukono and Wakiso.

Cup holders Proline will entertain Eastern region giant killers Admin at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

Proline advanced to this stage at the expense of FUFA Big league side Katwe United having won 2-1 at Lugogo during the round of 64 contest.

Admin ejected top tier side Police 2-0 during their earlier match at Paya Primary School play-ground.

Newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit Wakiso Giants, coached by former Uganda Cranes international Charles Livingstone Mbabazi will play host Eastern region side MYDA at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso.

Muhammed Kisekka’s Tooro United will be away to Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza’s coached Kansai Plascon at the Bishop SS play ground in Mukono.

Tooro United will approach the game minus their inspirational captain Willy Kavuma and Yefessi Mubiru.

Kansai Plascon is blowing over all the cylinder heads.

On Wednesday, Sam Ssimbwa’s Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) will play host to Mbarara based Big league club Nyamityobora at the Arena of Visions.

Wasswa Bbosa’s Express take on Maroons at Kavumba Recreational Centre, Wakiso.

Thursday will see one game as army side UPDF who are coached by Steven Bogere hosting Busia Young.

Mbarara City against FHL and Bright Stars with Mukono based Free Stars in Kavumba on Friday as well as Doves’ home encounter against Water at the Katushabe Play- ground.

KCCA will entertain Bukedea Town Council at Lugogo on Saturday.

On the same day, Kigaya play ground in Hoima shall be a busy hive of activity when Kitara hosts Luweero United.

Kajjansi United, conquerors of Vipers at the previous stage will host SC Villa in one of the four Sunday games lined up.

Express and KCCA are the record winners of this knock out competition played since 1971 with 10 titles apiece.

Proline is the reigning holder after overcoming Bright Stars 5-4 during post-match penalties after normal time had ended one all in last years’ final played at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Other Round of 32 Fixtures (Kick-off times at 4 PM):

Wednesday, 12th February 2020

URA Vs Nyamityobora – Arena of Vision

Express Vs Maroons – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Thursday, 13th February 2020

UPDF Vs Busia Young – Bombo Barracks

Friday, 14th February 2020

Dove Vs Water – Katushabe Grounds, Masindi

Mbarara City Vs FHL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Bright Stars Vs Free Stars – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Saturday, 15th February 2020

KCCA Vs Bukedea TC – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kitara Vs Luwero United – Kigaya Ground, Hoima

Light SS Vs Bugamba – Soroti Grounds

Sunday, 16th February 2020