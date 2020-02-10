Fred Kajoba believes Vipers SC 3-2 win over Bul on Sunday has boosted his side’s confidence ahead of the highly anticipated title decider against KCCA.

The log leaders host the champions on Tuesday February 18 at Kitende with a win for the Venoms putting them eight points ahead with eight rounds to play.

Tito Okello scored three times including a second half winner after Bul had levelled through Fred Gwoto and Robert Mukongotya.

“I am very pleased with the performance but I’m more pleased with the result that we needed,” Kajoba told Vipers website. “All the things I demanded and that I wanted to see on that pitch actually happened but not happy with the way we conceded those avoidable goals,” he added.

“In the end we are judged by results and that’s going to give them a massive lift in terms of confidence going into the game against KCCA FC next week. They can play against any opponent in this league, be better than them and dominate them and compete against them – though we still have something to put right.

Kajoba has been in charge of three games winning twice and drawing one scoring four goals and conceding three in the process.