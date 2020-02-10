

Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba left Kenya pleased with their performance in the weekend Guru Nanak rally in Kenya.

The Moil rally crew kicked off their contention posting sixth fastest times in the opening stage.

Their Subaru GVB however got stuck in stage two; losing close to six minutes that put them out of the top ten.

Moil Rally Team Ali Katumba and Yasin Nasser in Kenya.

The crew would later fight back to finish eighth overall after the event’s eight stages.

“It is not the position we wanted but what I can see we are very happy for what we managed to get. Maybe we would have not finished the event.

“I cannot tell exactly how we got stuck. But the road was so muddy and the car could not move at all.

“Thanks to the fans who helped us out and we managed to continue with the race,” said Yasin.

The Uganda national rally champion this year opted to compete for the East Africa rally championship title.

Completing the opening event he says was worth the effort.

“We all know Kenya has some of the fast drivers in the region. Maybe we could have got a top five. But eighth position a lone is worth our journey.

“We attained new experience; from recce, technical and the race itself,” he told Kawowo Sports.

Nasser and Katumba now have 11 points in the East Africa rally championship.

“Having got some points is another reason to be happy about.

“The points are a good start for what we are trying to chase,” he added.

Carl Tundo claimed the victory with Baldev Charger and Onkar Rai taking second and third positions repectively.