Zambia Super League (Sunday Results):

Nakambala Leopards 1-3 Forest Rangers

Forest Rangers Mufulira Wanderers 0-2 Zesco United

Saturday: Lumwana Radiants 0-0 Buildcon FC

Forest Rangers Football worked for a crucial 3-1 victory away from home against Nakambala Leopards at the Nakambala stadium in the Zambia Super League on Sunday.

Home to Ugandan born goalkeeper Mathias “Mkone” Kigonya, Forest Rangers scored through Adams Zikiru’s brace and a new signing, Kola from rivals Zesco United.

Fresh from the Ndola derby victory where Forest Rangers toppled Buildcon 4-3 last weekend, Kigonya’s side remains a team on a mission possible as he envisages a CAF slot by the close business for the season.

I am humbled for the victory registered away against Nakambala Leopards. It is a total manifestation that everyone on the team is determined and giving 100 percent. We are working hard as a unit so that we can play CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup in the upcoming season. Mathias “Mkone” Kigonya, goalkeeper at Forest Rangers

Forest Rangers Media Mathias Kigonya has won several man of the match accolades in Zambia.

This was Forest Rangers’ 11th win of the season in 21 matches as they have now accumulated 39 points, one shy of the leaders Green Eagles who are one game less.

Meanwhile, Brian “Ziggi” Bwete’s Mufulira Wanderers had another slip once again with the 2-0 home loss to Zesco United.

Mufulira Wanderers has managed just two wins in as many as 20 games in the season and they lie bottom of the 18 team standings.

Zesco United on the other hand is fourth with 38 points from 19 games.

Another Ugandan in Zambia, Paul Musamali was part of the 18 man squad for Buildcon in their goal-less stalemate with Lumwana Radiants in a rain marred encounter.

Buildcon is 12th with 25 points and Lumwana Radiants lie 13th having accumulated 24 points.