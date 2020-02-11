FUFA Women Super League

Wednesday, 12 th February 2020

She Corporate Vs Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Luzira Prisons Ground

Action in the FUFA Women Super League will continue on Wednesday with a high anticipated encounter between She Corporate and Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC.

The two teams face off at the Prisons Ground in Luzira on contrasting terms with Kawempe Muslim literally unstoppable while She Corporate have failed to hit the ground running.

She Coporate come into Wednesday’s clash on the back of a 2-0 loss to Olila High School a result that left them in 6th position on the 8 team log.

With reports indicating coach Ali Zzinda could lose his job if he doesn’t get a positive result against Kawempe Muslim, the game will definitely be a must win affair for the Nakawa based institute.

FUFA Media Ali Zzinda, the head coach at She Corporate FC (Photo by FUFA)

Despite making marquee signing at the start of the season with players like Bridget Nabisaalu, Miriam Ibunyu and Phiona Nabbumba join them, the performance on pitch has not been realized and the club continues to struggle.

She Corporate have two wins, with the one against Muteesa I Royal University being a walkover and have managed to score just two goals.

Kawempe on the other hand remains the only perfect team in the league, winning all the five games they played and yet to concede.

Striker Juliet Nalukenge is still ruled out due to an injury and Stella Musubika who was stretchered off in the 1-0 win against Kampala Queens.

In the five times the two teams have faced off, Kawempe has won three, She Corporate managing one win while the other engagement ending in a stalemate.

Probable Line-ups

She Corporate

Vanessa Karungi, Miriam Ibunyu, Wilmer Nantumbwe, Winnie Nabbale, Bridget Nabisaalu, Penninah Akuku, Cissy Nantongo, Phiona Nabbumba, Favour Nambatya, Ronah Nantege, Aisha Mbajja Namubiru

Kawempe Muslim

Juliet Adeke, Samalie Nakachwa, Asia Nakibuuka, Aisha Nantongo, Mariam Nakabugo, Rhoda Nagitta, Anita Namata, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Sharon Naddunga, Margaret Kunihira