Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club has lost the services of their first choice goalkeeper James “AJ” Alitho to Zambia Super Division club Zambia Commercial Bank (Zanaco).

Alitho departed Entebbe International Airport for the Zambia on a fortnight ago aboard Kenya Airways and has been training with club.

His personal manager, Simon Wasswa confirmed the move of the lanky goalkeeper who can also play upfront as a striker.

After impressing the technical team, Alitho was subjected to the mandatory medical test that he passed overwhelmingly on Monday, 10th February 2020 and penned a two year deal with the Reds.

IT IS GOOD NEWS THAT JAMES ALITHO HAS SIGNED WITH zanaco FOOTBALL CLUB IN ZAMBIA FOR TWO YEARS. THIS IS A GREAT MOVE FOR THE PLAYER, A GIANT STRIDE IN HIS CAREER. Simon Wasswa, Players’ Intermediary

The towering clean shaven goalkeeper joins Zambia’s 12 time league apparently as a free agent since his employment contract had expired at the end of 2019 and he sought not to renew it as he envisaged greener pastures.

Alitho, also a comfortable forward who top scored the inaugural FUFA Drum (Inter-Provinces tournament) had joined URA from Vipers Sports Club at the start of the 2017-2018 season.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO James Alitho in action for URA against Vipers

For a long time, he has been part of the national team (Uganda Cranes) but remains the understudy to Dennis Onyango, Robert Odongkara, Salim Jamal and Charles Lukwago.

Most recently, Alitho was part of the Uganda Cranes team that qualified for the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.

The decision to venture for greener pastures in Zambia means that he will not be part of the Uganda Cranes CHAN team at the 2020 finals in Cameroon and that implies the mantles now lies upon KCCA’s Charles Lukwago, Kyetume’s Joel Mutakubwa, Onduparaka’s Yusuf Wasswa, Hannington Ssebwalunyo (Maroons), Rogers Omedwa (Busoga United) and the like.

KAWOWO SPORTS James Alitho (shirt 30) jumps high to tame an aerial ball during the game

Key of Alitho’s attributes is the unquestionable ability to thwart one against one situations, game reading and taming aerial threats given his 6 feet plus height advantage.

In Zambia, he joins a couple of other Ugandans as goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya (Forest Rangers), Paul Musamali (Buildcon), Misi Katende (Mufulira Wanderers), Yasin “Gabis” Mugabi (Red Arrows) and utility player Brian “Ziggy” Bwete who also plays at the most decorated Zambian club, Mufulira Wanderers.

Red Arrows’ Sam Kayongo is back in Uganda to have some rest and family time.

KAWOWO SPORTS James Alitho celebrates a goal last season in the FUFA Drum Tournament

About ZANACO:

Zambia National Commercial Bank, commonly referred to by the name “Zanaco”, is a commercial bank in Zambia.

It is licensed by Bank of Zambia, the central bank and national banking regulator.