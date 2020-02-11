Uganda Cup – Round of 32:

Tuesday, 11th February 2020 (*All Matches kick off at 4 PM)

Kansai Plascon Vs Tooro United – Bishop SS, Mukono

Wakiso Giants Vs MYDA – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso

Proline Vs Admin – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Uganda Premier League outfit Tooro United Football makes the visit to the Bishops SS play ground in Mukono for a Uganda Cup round of 32 contest away to Kansai Plascon on Tuesday, 11 February 2020.

Under Muhammed Kisekka, Tooro United continues with the rebuilding process following a slow start in the league where they have only won once in six games.

“We have planned well for the game and I believe the players will give their best shot forward” Kisekka disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The visitors will approach the game minus their inspirational captain Willy Kavuma and Yefessi Mubiru.

However in James Kasibante, Charles Musiige, goalkeeper Michael Nantamu, Bruno Sserunkuma, Tooro United has some consolation and experience to push for a win.

Kansai Plascon’s Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza will back on the experienced legs of former Uganda Cup winner Hakim “Kilu” Ssekitto, 2019 losing finalist Brian Enzama, left footed striker Henry Kitengenyi, Allan Oryek, Robert Ssentongo Junior, Isaac Otto and goalkeeper Julius Ssekyewa among others.

“We are set for the match because it is the winner takes it all affair” Kawooya noted.

Meanwhile, Eastern regional outfit Admin has a date against the reigning cup holders Proline.

Conquerors of a top flight side Police 2-0 (Aaron Okoth and Walter Olele scored) during the round of 64, Admin is one of the most organized and on-colour clubs in the country at the moment.

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants could miss Charles Livingstone Mbabazi on the touchline in their home game against MYDA at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso.

Express and KCCA are the record winners of this knock out competition played since 1971 with 10 titles apiece.

Proline is the reigning holder after overcoming Bright Stars 5-4 during post-match penalties after normal time had ended one all in last years’ final played at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Other Round of 32 Fixtures (Kick-off times at 4 PM):

Wednesday, 12th February 2020

URA Vs Nyamityobora – Arena of Vision

Express Vs Maroons – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Thursday, 13th February 2020

UPDF Vs Busia Young – Bombo Barracks

Friday, 14th February 2020

Dove Vs Water – Katushabe Grounds, Masindi

Mbarara City Vs FHL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Bright Stars Vs Free Stars – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Saturday, 15th February 2020

KCCA Vs Bukedea TC – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kitara Vs Luwero United – Kigaya Ground, Hoima

Light SS Vs Bugamba – Soroti Grounds

Sunday, 16th February 2020