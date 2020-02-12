Uganda Cup – Round of 32: Tuesday Results

Kansai Plascon 1-2 Tooro United

Tooro United Proline 1 (5) – 1 (3) Admin

Admin Wakiso Giants 5-0 MYDA

Uganda Premier League outfit Tooro United Football Club outwitted Kansai Plascon 2-1 during the Uganda Cup round of 32 duel at the Bishops SS play-ground in Mukono on Tuesday.

Following a goal-less opening half, Tooro United took the lead through their captain Mike Kawooya’s penalty in the 62nd minute.

The lead was extended moments later through Nicholas Kagaba.

Kansai Plascon pulled a goal back through gangly striker Henry Kitegenyi.

Tooro United head Muhammed Kisekka attributed the victory to good preparations and the right players’ attitude.

“Tooro United Football Club came well prepared for the game and the players put up the right display. We were however disappointed by the poor state of the playing ground at the Bishops SS play -ground. In fact, all the substitutions we had were forced changes because of the appalling state of the ground.” Kisekka stated.

Kisekka now believes that the Uganda Cup victory is a big stepping stone towards the club’s resurgence in the quest against the looming relegation monster.

“The Uganda Cup victory in the round of 32 stage is a big push factor for us as we embark upon a mission possible to fight against relegation” Kisekka who has previously worked at Bright Stars and Paidha Black Angels added.

His counterpart at Kansai Plascon, Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza attributed the loss to suspect refereeing.

“The officiation in our game was mediocre in some of the decisions” Ssekabuuza noted.

In other games, Uganda Cup holders Proline eliminated Eastern region giants Admin 5-3 via a tense penalty shoot-out following a one all draw in normal time.

Hamis “Diego” Kiiza scored the opener for Proline and Walter Alele replied for Admin to push for a shoot-out.

Dead ball specialist Musitafa Mujjuzi, Brian Umony, Rogers Mato, Hamis Kiiza and James Begesa scored for Proline.

Vitus Obo, Allan Kirunda and Raymond Othieno replied for Admin.

Proline goalkeeper Hassan Matovu saved the day with the penalty save from Walter Alele.

Wakiso Giants put behind their woes in the technical docket to humiliate Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) 5-0 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso.

With Steven Bengo on the touchline, Wakiso Giants was ruthless.

Hassan Wasswa Dazo led the assault with a brace. The other goals for the Purple Sharks came from Lawrence Bukenya, Amis Muwonge and veteran striker Geofrey Sserunkuma.

Wednesday Games:

Two matches in the round of 64 games will be played on Wednesday, 12th February 2020.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) will face Nyamityobora at the Arena of Visions inside Ndejje University.

The other game will witness Express against Maroons at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

Express and KCCA are the record winners of this knock out competition played since 1971 with 10 titles apiece.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.

More Round of 32 Fixtures (Kick-off times at 4 PM):

Wednesday, 12th February 2020

URA Vs Nyamityobora – Arena of Vision

Express Vs Maroons – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Thursday, 13th February 2020

UPDF Vs Busia Young – Bombo Barracks

Friday, 14th February 2020

Dove Vs Water – Katushabe Grounds, Masindi

Mbarara City Vs FHL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Bright Stars Vs Free Stars – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Saturday, 15th February 2020

KCCA Vs Bukedea TC – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kitara Vs Luwero United – Kigaya Ground, Hoima

Light SS Vs Bugamba – Soroti Grounds

Sunday, 16th February 2020