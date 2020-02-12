Express FC 3-3 Maroons [Maroons win 4-3 on penalties]

Joint record-holders Express FC will have to wait for another season to add on their silverware after being dumped out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup by Maroons at the Round of 32.

The match ended 3-3 in normal time before the visitors won a shootout 4-3 to advance to the next stage.

Disan Galiwango who scored a late penalty in normal time to draw the tie 3-3 was a villain as well as debutant Baker Lukooya as they missed their kicks.

#StanbicUgandaCup: Round of 32.

FT @ExpressFCUganda (3) 3-3 (4) @maroonsfcUG

Frank Kalanda 5' Eric Kambale Disan Galiwango (P) 90+1 // David Ndihabwe 9' Maxwell Okello 38' Steven Mukwala

Frank Kalanda 5' Eric Kambale Disan Galiwango (P) 90+1 // David Ndihabwe 9' Maxwell Okello 38' Steven Mukwala

Maroons FC advance to the round of 16. #EXPMAR

Frank Kalanda put Wasswa Bbosa’s side in the lead after five minutes but former Red Eagle David Ndihabwe levelled matters four minutes later.

Maroons went ahead for the first time in the game with a second goal from Maxwell Okello in the 38th minute.

Five minutes after the break, Eric Kambale drew the Red Eagles level with a sublime free-kick but Steven Mukwala restored Maroons lead at the hour mark.

Five minutes to time, Express FC fans disrupted the game after disagreeing with assistant referee’s decision who they hit with a stone and the game had to stop for a couple of minutes.

On resumption, Express FC piled pressure and won a penalty in additional time after a foul in the area by Patrick Bayiga and Disan Galiwango converted to force penalties.

In the shootout, only Frank Ssenyondo, Muhammad Iga, and Daniel Shabena converted while Galiwango and Lukooya missed.

For Maroons, Edgar Bwogi, Steven Mukwala, Abraham Tusubira, and David Ndihabwe all converted to cover up Bayiga miss.

Elsewhere on the day, URA thumped visiting Nyamityobora 8-3 to join Wakiso Giants, Tooro United and holders Proline into the next round.

Uganda Cup – Round of 32 Results

Tuesday Results

Proline 1 (5) – 1 (3) Admin

Admin Wakiso Giants 5-0 MYDA

MYDA Kansai Placon 1-2 Tooro United

Wednesday Results

URA 8-3 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Express 3 (3) – 3(4) Maroons

More Round of 32 Fixtures (Kick-off times at 4 PM)

Thursday, 13th February 2020

UPDF Vs Busia Young – Bombo Barracks

Friday, 14th February 2020

Dove Vs Water – Katushabe Grounds, Masindi

Mbarara City Vs FHL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Bright Stars Vs Free Stars – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Saturday, 15th February 2020

KCCA Vs Bukedea TC – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kitara Vs Luwero United – Kigaya Ground, Hoima

Light SS Vs Bugamba – Soroti Grounds

Sunday, 16th February 2020