Uganda Cup – Round of 32: Tuesday Results

Wakiso Giants 5-0 MYDA

MYDA Proline 1 (5) – 1 (3) Admin

Admin Kansai Plascon 1-2 Tooro United

Wakiso Giants Football Club humiliated visiting Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) 5-0 in a one sided Uganda Cup round of 32 contest played at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso.

The newly promoted Uganda Premier League side put behind their woes in the technical docket to easily register a promising home win without their head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

Under interim coach Steven Bengo, Wakiso Giants to beat MYDA 5-0 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso.

Hassan Wasswa Dazo scored a brace before Lawrence Bukenya, Amis Muwonge and veteran striker Geofrey Sserunkuma each added a goal.

Other games:

Uganda Cup holders Proline needed a 5-3 tense penalty shoot-out victory over Eastern region giants Admin at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Normal time of the interesting tie had ended one goal apiece under sunny conditions.

Hamis “Diego” Kiiza scored for Proline and Walter Alele headed home the equalizer for Admin inside the final two minutes of the game.

In the shoot-out, Proline held their nerves to beat Admin 5-3.

Baker Mbowa’s coached scored through Musitafa Mujjuzi, Brian Umony, Rogers Mato, Hamis Kiiza and James Begesa.

Vitus Obo, Allan Kirunda and Raymond Othieno got the three goals for Admin in the penalty shoot-out.

Proline goalkeeper Hassan Matovu was the hero, saving Walter Alele’s weak kick.

At the Mukono Bishops SS play-ground, home side Kansai Plascon fell 2-1 to visiting Tooro United.

Skipper Mike Kawooya and Nicholas Kagaba scored for Muhammed Kisekka’s side.

Henry Kitegenyi’s penalty was a consolation for Kansai Plascon, a club coached by Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza.

On Wednesday, 12th February 2020, the round of 32 stage continues with two more games in Bombo and Wakiso.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) hosts Mbarara based Nyamityobora at the Arena of Visions inside Ndejje University, Bombo.

Wasswa Bbosa’s Express will be at home to Maroons at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

Express and KCCA are the record winners of this knock out competition played since 1971 with 10 titles apiece.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.

More Round of 32 Fixtures (Kick-off times at 4 PM):

Wednesday, 12th February 2020

URA Vs Nyamityobora – Arena of Vision

Express Vs Maroons – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Thursday, 13th February 2020

UPDF Vs Busia Young – Bombo Barracks

Friday, 14th February 2020

Dove Vs Water – Katushabe Grounds, Masindi

Mbarara City Vs FHL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Bright Stars Vs Free Stars – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Saturday, 15th February 2020

KCCA Vs Bukedea TC – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kitara Vs Luwero United – Kigaya Ground, Hoima

Light SS Vs Bugamba – Soroti Grounds

Sunday, 16th February 2020