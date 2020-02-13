Bright Stars Football Club king-pin defender Derrick “Kingo” Ngoobi is not only a workaholic, disciplined and strict player, but, he is also a believer.

A staunch believer indeed to the extent that he has always encouraged fellow players to have the hope that they will survive the looming relegation monster with hard-work and of course, the teamwork spirit.

After a slow start of Bright Stars in the first half of 2019-2020 Uganda Premier League season, they swiftly recovered to make a statement at the very start of the second round, winning four games, drawing and losing once.

Ngoobi has boldly attested to Kawowo Sports that they survive relegation;

“Of course, we have to believe in ourselves. It takes courage, teamwork and determination to achieve. We shall achieve in God’s name” he confessed.

Ngoobi has just recovered from a knock that sidelined him for the better part of the second round start of the Uganda Premier League.

He only recovered and featured in Bright Stars’ slim 1-0 victory on the road away to Koboko Rising Stars in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Ngoobi and made the 18 man team for the two home wins in the Uganda Premier League against Maroons (2-1) and the comprehensive 3-0 victory against Busoga United.

The former Kikyuusa, Luweero United and Bulemeezi Ssaza player eyes quick return to form and take part in the club’s closing games of the season.

“I am now fully recovered from injury and cannot wait to play full time at Bright Stars. I want to be part of the team as we play for a decent position” Ngoobi adds.

Bright Stars is currently 12th on the 16 team log with 23 points.

With less than 10 games to climax the season, the battle for the safe places on the table standings rages on.

Paul Kiwanuka’s coached side still has to play Police (away), Proline (home), Sports Club Villa (away), Mbarara City (home), Express (home) and will climax the season with three away contests against Vipers, Kyetume and Tooro United.

Last season, Ngoobi was part of the Bright Stars team that lost on penalties 5-4 to Proline in the final of the Uganda Cup at Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Bright Stars Remaining Games of the season:

Tuesday, 18th February 2020: Police Vs Bright Stars – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Saturday, 22nd February 2020: Bright Stars Vs Proline – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Friday, 28th February 2020: Sports Club Villa Vs Bright Stars – Mandela National Stadium, Lugogo

Wednesday, 4th March 2020: Bright Stars Vs Mbarara City – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Tuesday, 5th May 2020: Onduparaka Vs Bright Stars – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Friday, 8th May 2020: Bright Stars Vs Express – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Saturday, 16th May 2020: Vipers Vs Bright Stars – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Tuesday, 19th May 2020: Kyetume Vs Bright Stars – Mighty Arena, Jinja