FUFA Women Super League

She Corporate 0-0 Kawempe Muslim

She Corporates FC became the first team to deny Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC maximum points this season after the two sides played to a goalless draw on Wednesday.

A resilient performance from the Nakawa based side saw them march Kawempe Muslim for the larger part of the game and fought hard to earn at least a point.

Coach Ali Zzinda came into Wednesday’s clash under immense pressure after losing 2-0 to Olila High School in the previous game and had to make a positive response to keep his job.

She Corporates made three changes in the line-up that started against Olila with new signing Ronah Nantege making her first start in place of Aisha Namubiru while Susan Atim and Janat Tungu replaced Penninah Akuku and Cissy Nantongo respectively.

Kawempe Muslim on the other hand still missed lethal striker Juliet Nalukenge who is still ruled out with an ankle injury and coach Ayub Khalifa made only one change from the team that faced Kampala Queens with Samalie Nakachwa playing in place of Stella Musubika who got injured.

The home side got the better chances on the day but like it has been the case throughout the entire season, they failed to put them away.

Lanky forward Favour Nambatya and Nantege came close for the hosts but failed to beat goalkeeper Juliet Adeke.

On the other hand, utility player Shamira Nalugya carried Kawempe Muslim on the day and made several inroads but failed to find a breakthrough.

The result leaves Kawempe Muslim top of the table on 16 points in 6 games while She Corporates remain 6th on the table on 7 points.

The two teams will return to action on Sunday with Kawempe Muslim hosting Lady Doves while She Corporates will be at home to Uganda Martyrs High School.

She Corporates Starting XI

Vanessa Karungi, Miriam Ibunyu, Wilmer Nantumbwe, Swabra Nkooba, Bridget Nabisaalu, Jackie Ogol, Janat Tungu, Phiona Nabbumba, Favour Nambatya, Ronah Nantege, Atim Susan

Kawempe Muslim Starting XI

Juliet Adeke, Samalie Nakachwa, Asia Nakibuuka, Aisha Nantongo, Mariam Nakabugo, Rhoda Nagitta, Anita Namata, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Sharon Naddunga, Margaret Kunihira