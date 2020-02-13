Allan Okello scored on his Paradou debut during the side’s 5-0 win over El Bayadh in the Algerian Cup played on Thursday.

The Uganda Cranes star stepped off the bench and scored the fifth goal in the 90th minute of the one-sided Round of 16 tie.

Great win team ✌️Great thanks 🙏 to God for the big day ⚽️😊 pic.twitter.com/gvE3VgZfx0 — Allan Okello (@AllanOkello8) February 13, 2020

Yousri Bouzok gave Paradou the lead in the 16th minute that they carried to the break. Tarek Bouabta, Abdelhak Kadri and Hicham Messiad put the game to bed before the Ugandan attacking midfielder completed the rout.

Okello, who is the Airtel FUFA Player of the Year, also netted on his debut for KCCA when he scored a hat-trick against Onduparaka FC in February 2017.

He joined Paradou last month from KCCA Football Club for a reported $200,000.