Uganda Cup – Round of 32

Thursday Result: UPDF 2-1 Busia Young

Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club eliminated Busia Young from the 2020 Uganda Cup.

This followed a 2-1 home victory during the round of 32 stage at the Bombo Barracks Stadium on Thursday.

Denis Sekitoleko and Robert Nakyenalire were on target for Steven Bogere’s coached side.

Both UPDF’s goals arrived in the opening half and it would have been three had Nakyenalire not missed a penalty shot.

Rajab Kakaire’s successful kick from the penalty mark was the consolation for the visitors.

The army side joins the other successful clubs at the round of 16 stage as the reigning holders Proline, URA, Maroons, Wakiso Giants, and Tooro United.

Meanwhile, the round of 32 stage matches continue on Friday, 14th February 2020 with three games in Masindi, Mbarara, and Wakiso.

Dove, conquerors of New Villa entertain Water at the Katushabe Ground in Masindi.

The Ankole Lions (Mbarara City) will host Moyo based FHL at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara.

Bright Stars take on Mukono based Free Stars at Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Tuesday Results:

Proline 1 (5) – 1 (3) Admin

Admin Wakiso Giants 5-0 MYDA

MYDA Kansai Plascon 1-2 Tooro United

Wednesday Results:

URA 8-3 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Express 3 (3) – 3(4) Maroons

More Round of 32 Fixtures (Kick-off times at 4 PM):

Friday, 14th February 2020

Dove Vs Water – Katushabe Grounds, Masindi

Mbarara City Vs FHL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Bright Stars Vs Free Stars – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Saturday, 15th February 2020

KCCA Vs Bukedea TC – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kitara Vs Luwero United – Kigaya Ground, Hoima

Light SS Vs Bugamba – Soroti Grounds

Sunday, 16th February 2020