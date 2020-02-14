Saturday, February 15, 2020:

4.30 pm: Avengers vs Thunderbirds at Entebbe SS Playground.

Avengers played and won their first-ever game, 22-17, when they visited Black Pearls at Kings Park Stadium, Bweyogerere during the second of three matchdays of the Central Region Women’s Rugby XV League.

If the Avengers win their second match this weekend at home at the Entebbe SS playground, the barely one-month-old women’s rugby club will lift their first silverware in historic fashion.

The only hurdle between them and this glory is defending champions Thunderbirds.

Uganda Rugby Union Thunderbirds Lady Rugby Club

Thunderbirds find themselves between a rock and a hard place at this point in the season. The defending champions dropped precious points in the opening match of the season when they lost their first-ever fifteens match to the Black Pearls, but were fortunate enough to pick a losing bonus point from the match.

To have gone winless in the season or handed the title to rivals Black Pearls is not an outcome the Kyadondo-based outfit would love to see at the end of full time in Entebbe.

How the title fight looks

Going into the match, Black Pearls top the 3-team standings with 5 points from 2 games and are followed by Avengers who have 4 points from 1 game. Thunderbirds are bottom with just 1 point from 1 game.

Black Pearls have already played all their matches, and complex mathematics is needed for one to work out a way in which they can stay on top if the final match of the season is played.

For the Avengers, anything but a loss will see them assume the summit of the table and be crowned champions, unlike Thunderbirds for whom it is a must-win encounter if they are to retain the title.