Joseph “Joe” Cwinyaai clinched the third edition of the Kitante Golf Open at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club in Kampala on Friday.

The national team captain scored a combined total of 226 gross over three rounds played in three days.

A member of Tooro Golf Club, Cwinyaai playing off scratch recovered from a dismissal opening round where he scored 5-over par 77 to better with 3-over 75 on day two and was 2-over 74 during the rain hit final day to topple 45 other gross players.

I had a bad start but recovered well and maintained to improve on day two and the final day. It was a wonderful competition between me and Kasozi on the final day. Joseph Cwinyaai, Gross Golfer

First runners up Joseph Kasozi was two strokes behind the champion with a total of 228 strokes in three rounds.

Hassan Kiyemba (229), Rodell Gaita (232) and Ibrahim Bagalana (232) completed the two five positions.

Denis Asaba was sixth with 233 strokes, two better of Morris Asaba in 7th position.

Christopher Baguma and James Koto tied for 236 but the former was better positioned (8th) on countback.

Entebbe Golf Club’s Emmanuel Moko was 10th with 236 strokes.

With the professionals completing their final round on Saturday, Nigerian Andrew Oche Odoh takes a four stroke advantage.

Over three rounds, Oche has scored 212 strokes ahead of Uganda’s Phillip Kasozi 216.

Three professionals Robson Chinhoi, Edwin Mudanyi and the legendary Dismas Indiza are all tied at 217 strokes apiece.

The tournament will wind down officially on Saturday, 15th February 2020 with the subsidiary catergory joining the frey.

Prize giving ceremony will be held at the famous 19th hole with merry making and celebrations.

Sheraton Kampala Hotel, Pepsi, HTC and Tusker are some of the sponsors for the championship that teed off with a golf clinic.

Meanwhile, the longest drive contest held on Friday was won by Entebbe’s Christopher Baguma.

Baguma earned himself a brand TC mobile phone.

