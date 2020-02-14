Friendly Match:

Kajjansi United 0-3 Kyetume

Uganda Premier League club Kyetume FC easily overcame Buganda regional out-fit Kajjansi United 3-0 at the Bweya play ground on Thursday.

Following a goal-less first half, the game came to life with three second half goals for the visitors.

Moses Ali Feni, Denis Lubowa and Noel Nasasira were all on target for the visitors.

The game served the purpose for the two clubs in the box.

With both clubs preparing to play their respective round of 32 contests, the match was a perfect preparatory plat form.

Kajjansi United will host Sports Club Villa at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Sunday, 16th February 2020.

“We had a good game and it was a perfect test for the players. We were a bit tired in the second half. Nevertheless, we had an amazing friendly training match” Moses “Jajja Moze” Ssenyonga, Kajjansi United head coach noted.

On the other hand, Kyetume makes the long trip to face Kigezi HomeBoyz at the Kabale Municipal Grounds.

Kyetume technical director Jackson “Mia Mia” Mayanja named the 20 man traveling squad for Kyetume.

Some of the players on the team include goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, veteran center forward Robert Ssentongo, Baker Buyala, Noel Nasasira, mid-season signing Feni, Dan Birikwalira among others.

Kyetume depart Kampala for Kabale on Friday morning ahead of Sunday’s game.