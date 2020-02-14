Kitante Golf Open 2020 (Professionals):

Leader: Andrew Oche Odoh (Nigeria) – 71, 73, 68 (212)

Nigerian born golf professional Andrew Oche Odoh takes a four stroke lead coming to the final round of the 2020 Kitante Golf Open on Saturday, 15th February at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club course in Kampala.

Oche struck 4-under par 68 during a rain marred day three on Friday of the four day’s championship whose winner will partake a lion’s share of Shs 40M prize money.

The Nigerian opened with 1-under par 71 during day one held on Wednesday.

He slipped with 2-over 73 during round two but better the scores on Friday with 4-under 68.

Friday’s action witnessed Oche score 6 birdies on holes 5, 8, 10, 11, 12 and 17.

Over three rounds, Oche has scored 212 strokes ahead of Uganda’s Phillip Kasozi 216.

Three professionals Robson Chinhoi, Edwin Mudanyi and the legendary Dismas Indiza are all tied at 217 strokes apiece.

Ronald Rugumayo who struck 4-under on Friday is two-par overall with 218 gross.

Meanwhile, Joseph Cwinyaai won the main amateurs event with 226 strokes in three rounds that climaxed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the longest drive contest held on Friday was won by Entebbe’s Christopher Baguma.

The tournament will wind down officially on Saturday, 15th February 2020 with the subsidiary catergory joining the frey.

Prize giving ceremony will be held at the famous 19th hole.

Professionals Leaderboard (After Three Rounds):

1 – Andrew Oche Oodh (Nigeria) – 71, 73, 68 (212)

2- Phillip Kasozi (Uganda) – 69, 75, 72 (216)

T3 – Robson Chinohoi (Zimbabwe) – 71, 75, 71 (217)

Dismas Indiza (Kenya) – 72, 74, 71 (217)

Edwin Mudanyi (Kenya) – 69, 75, 73 (217)

6 – Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda) – 74, 76, 68 (218)

7 – Mathew Omondi (Kenya) – 73, 73, 73 (219)

T8 – Simon Ngige (Kenya) – 73, 76, 71 (220)

David Kamulindwa (Uganda) – 74, 74, 72 (220)

Brian Toolit (Uganda) – 71, 74, 75 (220)

T11 – Deo Akope (Uganda) – 75, 75, 71 (221)

Denis Anguyo (Uganda) – 75, 75, 71 (221)

13 – Vincent “Araali” Byamukama (Uganda) – 74, 74 74 (222)

Top 10 Amateurs (Final Table Standings – 3 Rounds played):

1 – Joseph Cwinyaai – 77, 75, 74 (226)

2 – Joseph Kasozi – 72, 77, 79 (228)

3 – Hassan Kiyemba – 75, 80, 74 (229)

4 – Rodell Gaita – 79, 78, 75 (232 – Countback)

5 – Ibrahim Bagalana – 76, 78, 78 (232)

6 – Denis Asaba – 81, 76, 76 (233)

7 – Morris Asaba – 77, 81, 77 (233)

8 – Christopher Baguma – 83, 80, 73 (236 – Countback)

9 – James Moto – 76, 82, 78 (236)

10 – Emmanuel Moko – 76, 78, 82 (236)