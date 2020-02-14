Uganda Cup (Round of 32): Friday, 14th February 2020

Mbarara City Vs FHL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Bright Stars Vs Free Stars – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Dove Vs Water – Katushabe Grounds, Masindi

The Uganda Cup round of 32 stage continues on Friday, February 14, 2020 with three matches.

In one of the games, Mbarara City hosts West Nile regional side Faith Hope and Love (FHL) from Moyo district.

The other two matches on Friday will witness Bright Stars at home against Free Stars at Kavumba and Dove taking on Water at the Katushabe play ground in Masindi.

For game in Western Uganda, Mbarara City has the pedigree by virtue of their top flight status against FHL.

Brian Ssenyondo’s side which is owned by Western Uganda Youth Member of parliament Hon. Mwine Mpaka officially became the first club to qualify to the round of 32 after smiling past Kakira United 2-1 in Jinja.

FHL on their other hand got rid of Ndejje University 4-1 in a post match penalty victory after normal time had ended goal-less at the Illi Valley play ground.

Mbarara City’s head coach Ssenyondo has rallied his players to die alittle for the club and qualify for the round of 16 stage, a money bracket level.

“We are taking this tournament (Uganda Cup) very seriously and therefore shall plot for a good game against our visitors FHL whom we do not know very well. The players are ready for the task in thy midst” Ssenyondo noted.

Any of the two goalkeepers Tom Ikara or Muhammed Ssekebba could be named in between the goal posts.

Returning left back Jasper Aheebwa who had lost a daughter and father in 24 hours is good to go following a compassionate leave.

Aheebwa will vie for the competitive left back slot with former SC Villa and Kitara player John Adriko.

The usual suspects Steven Othieno, Zaidi Byekwaso, skipper Hillary Mukundane, Pistis Barenge, Ivan Eyam, ever fresh Ibrahim Orit, Wol Makuweth, Jude Ssemugabi, Siraje Musindo, Raymond Onyai and the on-colour forward Brian Aheebwa are all ready for contention.

The winner between the contest will progress to the round of 16 ahead of the draws to determine the quarter finalists at the next stage.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns the right to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Results:

Thursday: UPDF 2-1 Busia Young

Tuesday:

Proline 1 (5) – 1 (3) Admin

Admin Wakiso Giants 5-0 MYDA

MYDA Kansai Plascon 1-2 Tooro United

Wednesday:

URA 8-3 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Express 3 (3) – 3(4) Maroons

Other Games:

Saturday, 15th February 2020

KCCA Vs Bukedea Town Council – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kitara Vs Luwero United – Kigaya Ground, Hoima

Light SS Vs Bugamba – Soroti Grounds

Sunday, 16th February 2020