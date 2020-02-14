Uganda Cup (Round of 32): Friday Results

Bright Stars 0 (3) – 0 (4) Free Stars

Free Stars Mbarara City 9-0 FHL

FHL Dove 2-1 Water

Mukono based Free Stars Football Club eliminated Bright Stars out of the 46th edition of the Uganda Cup.

This was after a 4-3 post match penalty victory that followed a goal-less draw in normal time over a wet Kavumba Recreational Center on Friday,

Last year’s losing finalists; Bright Stars get dumped of the knock out tournament that has been played since 1971 and miss out on any sort of this year’s prize monies.

Meanwhile, 10 man Mbarara City ejected Moyo based Faith, Hope and Love (FHL) 9-0 during a one sided duel.

Raymond “Derrick” Onyai scored a hattrick. The other goals came from striker Brian Aheebwa (two goals), Solomon Okwalinga, debutant Ibrahim Magandazi, South Sudanese import Wol Makueth and defender Ronald Otti.

Mbarara City’s Steven Kabuye was red carded in the 75th minute.

Away in Masindi, home side Dove smiled past Water 2-1 at the Katushabe play ground.

More round of 32 games will be played on Saturday, 15th February 2020.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns the right to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

More Results:

Thursday: UPDF 2-1 Busia Young

Tuesday:

Proline 1 (5) – 1 (3) Admin

Admin Wakiso Giants 5-0 MYDA

MYDA Kansai Plascon 1-2 Tooro United

Wednesday:

URA 8-3 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Express 3 (3) – 3(4) Maroons

Other Games:

Saturday, 15th February 2020

KCCA Vs Bukedea Town Council – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kitara Vs Luwero United – Kigaya Ground, Hoima

Light SS Vs Bugamba – Soroti Grounds

Sunday, 16th February 2020