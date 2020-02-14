Uganda Ludo Federation release 2020 activity calendar, philanthropist Katumwa donates league trophies
Uganda Ludo Super League 2020 (Match Day 1 Fixtures):
Sunday, 8th March 2020 (10:00 AM):
- Basajja Bayiiya Vs Buloba A
- Dembe Vegas Vs Nansana Galaxy
- Silver Sports Vs Nansana All Stars
- Kisansa Kireka Vs Kazo Hill
- The Homiez Vs Kings
- Property Saints Vs Entebbe Gerenge
- Nakawa Market Vs Nakawa Market B
- Ntinda Market Vs Kamwokya Corner
The Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) has officially released the 2020 activity calendar on Friday, February 14, 2020.
This was during a well-attended press briefing held at Centenary Park in the heart of Kampala City.
The briefing was graced by the ULF president Hussein Kalule, flanked by members of his executive committee, club representatives, the media and a special guest, entrepreneur David Katumwa Steele of the Katumwa Sports Center.
Kalule who is also the president of the Africa Ludo Federation (ALF) noted that the year-long calendar has been released early enough to help the clubs prepare adequately.
“Our year-long calendar has been released and we are longing to a run a more professional league. Each of the clubs in the super division has been tasked to organize a women side. We have also spread wings to the universities” Kalule noted.
He anticipates a very competitive league owing to the expertise of the players in the different
Kalule also confirmed that Uganda will host the 2020 Africa Ludo Federation summit in the coming months.
The Ludo administrators have devised means of spreading the game to universities and other higher learning institutions with Makerere University the first on board officially.
Others are Buganda Royal University, Muteesa Royal University, Kyambogo, UCU and Ndejje University.
The Uganda Ludo Federation has also brought introduced women clubs, starting with each of the clubs in the Ludo Super League.
The 16 clubs in top flight:
There are 16 clubs in the National Ludo super league. Defending champions Kamwokya Corner are joined by Bassajja Bayiiya, Buloba A, Dembe Vegas, Nansana Galaxy, SilverSports, Nansana All Stars, Kisansa Kireka, Kazo Hill, The Homiez, Kings, Property Saints, Entebbe Gerenge, Nakawa Market, Busega and Ntinda Market.
Sponsors and Partners:
Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) has brought on board Katumwa Sports Center who has bought all the trophies, medals, other rewards and purchased all the tents where the games take place with chairs inclusive.
“Ludo in Uganda is blessed that it has Hussein Kalule, an ambassador who is also the Africa Ludo President. We need professionals in this game just like we have seen in other games as football, netball and the like.” Katumwa remarked.
The winning club will take home Shs 4M, gold medals and a glittering trophy.
The runners up will pocket Shs 2M, silver medals with Shs 1M for the bronze medals.
Meanwhile, the Uganda Ludo Federation officially launched their website; africaludofed.org/Uganda.
Previous Uganda Ludo Super League winners:
- 2006 – Kazo Central Ludo Club
- 2007 – Kazo Central Ludo Club
- 2008 – Kwagalana Ludo Club
- 2009 – Natete United Ludo Club
- 2010 – Katwe United Ludo Club
- 2011 – Nansana Galaxy Ludo Club
- 2012 – Dobbi Sports Ludo Club
- 2013 – Did Not Happen
- 2014 – Mweludde Mukono Ludo Club
- 2015 – Gerenge Entebbe Ludo Club
- 2016 – Kwagalana Ludo Club
- 2017 – Kawanda Ludo Club
- 2018 – Nansana All Stars Ludo Club
- 2019 – Kamwokya Corner Ludo Club