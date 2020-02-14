Uganda Ludo Federation release 2020 activity calendar, philanthropist Katumwa donates league trophies

Uganda Ludo Super League 2020 (Match Day 1 Fixtures):

Sunday, 8th March 2020 (10:00 AM):

Basajja Bayiiya Vs Buloba A

Dembe Vegas Vs Nansana Galaxy

Silver Sports Vs Nansana All Stars

Kisansa Kireka Vs Kazo Hill

The Homiez Vs Kings

Property Saints Vs Entebbe Gerenge

Nakawa Market Vs Nakawa Market B

Ntinda Market Vs Kamwokya Corner

The Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) has officially released the 2020 activity calendar on Friday, February 14, 2020.

This was during a well-attended press briefing held at Centenary Park in the heart of Kampala City.

The briefing was graced by the ULF president Hussein Kalule, flanked by members of his executive committee, club representatives, the media and a special guest, entrepreneur David Katumwa Steele of the Katumwa Sports Center.

Kalule who is also the president of the Africa Ludo Federation (ALF) noted that the year-long calendar has been released early enough to help the clubs prepare adequately.

“Our year-long calendar has been released and we are longing to a run a more professional league. Each of the clubs in the super division has been tasked to organize a women side. We have also spread wings to the universities” Kalule noted.

He anticipates a very competitive league owing to the expertise of the players in the different

Kalule also confirmed that Uganda will host the 2020 Africa Ludo Federation summit in the coming months.

The Ludo administrators have devised means of spreading the game to universities and other higher learning institutions with Makerere University the first on board officially.

Others are Buganda Royal University, Muteesa Royal University, Kyambogo, UCU and Ndejje University.

The Uganda Ludo Federation has also brought introduced women clubs, starting with each of the clubs in the Ludo Super League.

The 16 clubs in top flight:

There are 16 clubs in the National Ludo super league. Defending champions Kamwokya Corner are joined by Bassajja Bayiiya, Buloba A, Dembe Vegas, Nansana Galaxy, SilverSports, Nansana All Stars, Kisansa Kireka, Kazo Hill, The Homiez, Kings, Property Saints, Entebbe Gerenge, Nakawa Market, Busega and Ntinda Market.

Sponsors and Partners:

Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) has brought on board Katumwa Sports Center who has bought all the trophies, medals, other rewards and purchased all the tents where the games take place with chairs inclusive.

“Ludo in Uganda is blessed that it has Hussein Kalule, an ambassador who is also the Africa Ludo President. We need professionals in this game just like we have seen in other games as football, netball and the like.” Katumwa remarked.

The winning club will take home Shs 4M, gold medals and a glittering trophy.

The runners up will pocket Shs 2M, silver medals with Shs 1M for the bronze medals.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Ludo Federation officially launched their website; africaludofed.org/Uganda.

Previous Uganda Ludo Super League winners:

2006 – Kazo Central Ludo Club

2007 – Kazo Central Ludo Club

2008 – Kwagalana Ludo Club

2009 – Natete United Ludo Club

2010 – Katwe United Ludo Club

2011 – Nansana Galaxy Ludo Club

2012 – Dobbi Sports Ludo Club

2013 – Did Not Happen

2014 – Mweludde Mukono Ludo Club

2015 – Gerenge Entebbe Ludo Club

2016 – Kwagalana Ludo Club

2017 – Kawanda Ludo Club

2018 – Nansana All Stars Ludo Club