Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership Result

Warriors 25-36 Mongers

Joachim Chisano was instrumental as he notched three tries for Mongers RFC, a home loss Warriors had to take at Legends Rugby Grounds on Saturday.

Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE Mongers’ Joachim Chisano with the ball

Mongers needed six tries and three conversions to walk away winners while Warriors racked up four tries, a penalty and a conversion.

With-in the first five minutes, Mongers were already counting their blessings when Chisano notched their first try, William Lukwago converting easily.

Before long, Warriors replied with Richard Kinyai’s good penalty.

Mongers had the opponents’ infringements to thank when referee Charles Mungoma consequently awarded them a penalty try from scrum action.

Gabriel Aredo then led by example when he met a slightly high ball on the left flank before crashing over for an unconverted Warriors second reply.

The home side were just with in 6 points just before their hopes got soiled again. Chisano latched onto an uncontested ball to tip at the left corner.

David Otwi’s try and Kinyai’s conversion for Warriors took the game into half time with the former trailing by only four points.

When action resumed, Mongers’ Andrew Olweny further extended the visitors’ lead – having picked the ball from scrummage to ground home.

Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE Warriors vs Mongers action

Paul Angana also added his contribution – having raced his way to score under the uprights also converting it single-handedly.

The scores were reading ‘Warriors 20-31 Mongers’ after the former’s Latif Abdallah also touched but Chisano had more tricks left in his hat.

The man of the match muscled his way to reach the try line for the third time to deliver Mongers’ last points of the day.

Otwi found more five points for Warriors with just 10 minutes left on the clock but there were just not enough to overturn the result.