Zambia Super League (Saturday, February 15, 2020 Result):

Nkana 0-1 Forest Rangers

It was a clean sheet for Forest Rangers Football Club with Ugandan Mathias “Mkone” Kigonya in goal for the entire duration of the game during their 1-0 victory on the road away to Nkana during the Zambia Super League on Saturday.

Adams Zikiru scored the priceless goal via well taken penalty in the closing stanza of the game played in Kitwe.

This was yet another routine victory for the Foresters who last week overcame Nakambala Leopards 3-1.

The win over Nkana helped Forest Rangers ascend the league summit aloft the 18 team standings with 42 points from 22 games.

Forest Rangers has played a game more than the second placed Green Eagles who have 41 points.

Kigonya is humbled by the feat having kept a clean sheet and ascended the league summit.

“I thank the rest of the my teammates at Forest Rangers for the spirited display. First, we kept a clean sheet, won the match and best of all, went top of the table standings. I hope we keep in charge and win the league at the end of the season” Kigonya disclosed to Kawowo Sports.