FUFA Women Super League

Sunday, 16th February 2020

Kawempe Muslim Ladies vs Lady Doves

Valley Ground, Kawempe

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC and Lady Doves will face off this Sunday in a highly anticipated clash of titans between two teams that have set their sights on winning this season’s FUFA Women Super League title.

Whereas Kawempe Muslim FC remain the only unbeaten team in the league, Lady Doves who were also unbeaten until last weekend when they lost 2-0 Uganda Martyrs High School will be seeking to bounce back.

The two teams are separated by just three points with Kawempe Muslim top of the table on 16 while Lady Doves are third but with the same points as second placed Uganda Martyrs.

Lady Dove will seek to replicate the performance they had last season when they went and won 1-0 at the Valley ground, becoming only the second team to beat Kawempe Muslim in their backyard. (Asubo Gafford Ladies did it twice).

Despite winning against Olila and Kampala Queens, the Warriors have not been convincing in play and that was manifested in their outing against She Corporate.

The absence of lethal forward Juliet Nalukenge and utility player Stella Musubika will still be a major concern for Ayub Khalifa ahead of Sunday’s clash.

The duo is ruled out due to injuries with Nalukenge nursing an ankle injury while Musubika sustained a knee injury in the game against Kampala Queens.

Kawempe’s defence that is yet to concede this season will be put to test when they face a fierce attacking trio of Fazila Ikwaput, Norah Alupo and Elizabeth Nakigozi.