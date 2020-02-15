FUFA Women Super League

She Corporate Vs Uganda Martyrs High School

Luzira Prisons Ground

There is air optimism surrounding Uganda Martyrs High School following their impressive run in the FUFA Women Super League this season.

A fault start to the season saw them lose 2-0 to Kawempe Muslim but the Lubaga based out is unbeaten since then, winning four of the five games played.

A commanding 3-0 win over Olila High School on Wednesday moved Uganda Martyrs High School to second place on 13 points, just three behind leaders Kawempe and there is perhaps honest belief that they could challenge for the league title.

Whereas coach Rogers Nkugwa rubbishes the early title talk, the fact is Uganda Martyrs High School have surprised many so far and will hope to carry the same momentum against She Corporate this Sunday.

“I can’t say we are fighting for the title. It is true we have performed well in the games played so far but I don’t want to sell false hope to the team. We want to take one game at a time and maybe see how we will fair in the next games.”

Latifa Nakasi has been firing across all cylinders, scoring four goals in the last two games and has six in total this season.

The teenage striker despite playing in the top tier league for the first time has shouldered the burden of scoring for the Kiddawalime side.

Kevin Nakachwa, Esther Naluyimba, Spencer Nakachwa and Catherine Nagadya play the supporting cast role to Nakasi and will be key against She Coporate.

She Corporate on the other hand have been far from impressing this season managing a meager seven points in 6 games.

However, a spirited performance in the barren stalemate against Kawempe Muslim will be a point of hope and coach Ali Zzinda expects the same attitude in Sunday’s game.

“The display against Kawempe was impressive. We may not have got all three points but I saw a change in attitude and we definitely need the same against Uganda Martyrs.”

This will be last game for either side in the first round of the 2019/20 FUFA Women Super League.

Probable Lineups

She Corporate

Vanessa Karungi, Miriam Ibunyu, Wilmer Nantumbwe, Swabra Nkooba, Bridget Nabisaalu, Winnie Nabbale, Jackie Ogol, Phiona Nabbumba, Favour Nambatya, Ronah Nantege, Atim Susan

Uganda Martyrs

Daphine Nyayenga, Patience Nabuulobi, Winnie Nakanwagi, Harima Kanyago, Gloria Namugerwa, Esther Naluyimba, Catherine Nagadya, Kevin Nakachwa, Latifa Nakasi, Brenda Munyana, Spencer Nakachwa