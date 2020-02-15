Uganda Rugby Cranes registered their first defeat at the HSBC World Rugby Challenger Series their last game on Saturday.

Despite taking the lead, Uganda fell to their nemesis Germany, 19-12.

Aaron Oforwoth pounced on a loose ball after a fumble from Germans and Philip Wokorach converted.

Kawowo Sports | MATIAS MATUS ACEBO Desire Ayera vs Germany during final Pool C match.

Germany scored with the last play of the game courtesy of Anjo Buckman that was not converted.

After the breather, Germany took the lead through Tim Lichtenberg and John Dawe with Fabian Helmpel converting both tries.

Kawowo Sports | MATIAS MATUS ACEBO

Norbert Okeny cut the deficit with just under three minutes to play but it was too little too late as German hung on to top Pool C.