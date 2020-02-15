HSBC World Rugby Challenger Series

Uganda 47-00 Paraguay

Uganda Rugby Cranes extended their perfect start at the inaugural HSBC World Rugby Challenger Series with victory against Paraguay on Saturday to register the second win in as many games.

A dominant performance saw Uganda win the one sided affair 47-0 against the Alligators. Prior to this game, Uganda had defeated Italy 24-14.

Kawowo Sports | MATIAS MATUS ACEBO

Phillip Wokorach continued with his fine performance like it was against Italy scoring two tries and making six conversions.

Solomon Okia and Ian Munyani too registered a brace of tries while Aaron Ofoywroth also got one to his name.

With two wins, Uganda will face Germany in their final game of the day.

The first round of the inaugural HSBC World Rugby Seven Challenger Series is currently ongoing in Viña del Mar, Chile from February 15-16, 2020 while the second round comes a week later in Montevideo, Uruguay from February 22-23, 2020.

The top 8 teams from these two rounds will take part in the final tournament in Hong Kong after which the winner will get promoted to the World Rugby Sevens Series