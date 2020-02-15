Phillip Wokorach put up a man of the match performance as Uganda Rugby Cranes made a perfect start at the ongoing HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Chile.

Wokorach scored a hat trick of tries in Uganda’s 24-14 victory over Italy on Saturday. The other try for the Rugby Cranes came from his elder brother Michael Okorach.

Uganda had a perfect start to the game with Wokorach crossing the white chalk just inside the opening minute thanks to a good pass from Adrian Kasito. Heathen’s Aaron Ofoyrowth however failed to make the conversion.

He compensated for the miss moments later when he won possession and found Wokorach out wide and the latter was free to register the second try.

Italy got their first try towards the end of the first half through Alejandro to cut the deficit to 10-7.

Kawowo Sports | MATIAS MATUS ACEBO Action between Uganda and Italy at the ongoing HSBC World Rugby Challenger Series in Chile

In the second stanza, Uganda did just enough to hold onto the lead with Kasito setting up Okorach before Wokorach completed his hat trick on the day.

Uganda has more two games to play today (Saturday) against Paraguay and Germany.

The first round of the inaugural HSBC World Rugby Seven Challenger Series is currently ongoing in Viña del Mar, Chile from February 15-16, 2020 while the second round comes a week later in Montevideo, Uruguay from February 22-23, 2020.

The top 8 teams from these two rounds will take part in the final tournament in Hong Kong after which the winner will get promoted to the World Rugby Sevens Series