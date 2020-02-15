Stanbic Uganda Cup (Round of 32):

Saturday Results:

KCCA 2-0 Bukedea Town Council

Bukedea Town Council Light SS 3-0 Buramba

Buramba Kitara 2-1 Luwero United

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club progressed to the Uganda Cup round of 16 after a hard-fought 2-0 home win against Bukedea Town Council at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo on Saturday.

Defenders Peter “Machette” Magambo and Fillbert Obenchan scored under three minutes of the second half to break the resilience of the visitors in a game played under sunny conditions.

Before the two goals, Bukedea Town Council had proved to be a hard nut to crack with good resistance, stamina and created scoring opportunities that included a shot slammed onto the cross bar.

The hosts bossed the first opportunities in the opening 45 minute to break the deadlock.

Six minutes after kick off, Erisa Ssekisambu perfectly controlled a high ball from the backline but his left footed shot missed target by inches.

Two minutes later, Mike Mutyaba set up Mustafa Kizza who delivered a venomous shot that was blocked for a corner kick.

It was KCCA again on 10 minutes when midfielder Abubakar Gift Ali had a distant shot off target.

Bukedea Town Council had the first realistic chance to take the lead but Simon Okwil’s goal bound tap-in was saved by the KCCA goalkeeper and captain Charles Lukwago.

Five minutes later, Okwil, a former KCCA, BUL and Sports Club Victoria University forward set up Michael Siku whose shot was blocked by a forest of bodies in the KCCA goal area before Lukwago collected the ball with ease.

Gift Ali had another shot way off target on 23 minutes after the Bukedea Town Council backline had defended well Kizza’s teasing corner kick.

On the half hour mark, a physical confrontation between Ssekisambu and opponent Emmanuel Egasu witnessed the two players cautioned by the referee Muzamiru Waiswa Kinene.

Experienced forward Mike Mutyaba mesmerized the fans with fancy footwork during the final 10 minutes of the opening stanza.

Nigerian import Innocent Maduka had a decent through ball well picked out by goalkeeper Lukwago who was quicker off the line to play the sweeper’s role.

Kizza had a cross from the left missed by teenager Steven Sserwadda inside the goal area with three minutes to play.

A minute later, Ssekisambu’s teasing laid ball inside the goal was so fast to be contacted by any KCCA player.

There were no other serious goal bound opportunities for the two sides as the first half climaxed goal-less for the mandatory mid-way recess.

Upon restart of the second half, experienced midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba replaced Sserwadda.

Mike Mutyaba had a left footed shot from 25 yards miss target by inches in the 57th minute.

On the hour mark, Bukedea Town Council missed the opportunity to take the lead when Siku’s free-kick from 35 yards kissed the cross bar with goalkeeper Lukwago beaten.

Moments later, substitute Muzamiru Mutyaba tested goalkeeper Emmanuel Opio with a venomous shot well tamed, the rebound found Ssekisambu in an off-side position.

The defining moment of the game arrived in the 63rd minute with KCCA’s goal.

Defender Peter Magambo was well stationed to out-jump the opponents and nod the ball home off Kizza’s curling corner-kick.

Obenchan added the second with a block buster shot from 25 yards that eluded goalie Opio.

Bukedea Town Council technical bench that was led by head coach Anthony Ssekitto instantly reacted with their first change.

Joseph Philan Opolot limped out for Experito Muwonge in the 67th minute.

Bukedea Town Council’s Jackson Obwana tapped way over the KCCA goal in the 75th minute after Lukwago had failed to parry away a dangerously swung in corner-kick.

Okwil blasted over a free-kick from 35 yards with 10 minutes to play as the visiting team sought for a consolation.

With 7 minutes left on the clock, Bukedea Town Council introduced Paul Elias Oonyu for Emmanuel Egasu.

Meanwhile, Herbert Achai took over left back Kizza’s place in the 84th minute in KCCA’s second change.

Bukedea Town Council’s final change of the game witnessed the withdrawal of the hardworking Nigerian Maduka for left footed winger Marjeed Mutoni Junior.

Midfielder Ibrahim Sadam Juma took over Kezironi Kizito’s place with only two minutes left.

There was another booking for Bukedea Town Council’s Philip Odil who illegally felled down Achai.

Mike Mutyaba had a venomous left footed shot spilled over for a corner kick by goalkeeper Opio on the stroke of full time.

KCCA thus progressed to the round of 16 stage following their earlier similar 2-0 win at the hands of Kampala regional side CATIDA during the round of 64 last month.

The round of 16 draws will be held in the coming week (venue and date to be confirmed by the FUFA Competitions department).

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns the free ticket to represent the country at the CAF Confederation League.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago – G.K (Captain), Fillbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza (84’ Herbert Achai), Peter Magambo, Musa Ramathan, Abubakar Ali Gift, Musa Aliro, Kezironi Kizito (88’ Ibrahim Sadam Juma,), Steven Sserwadda (46’ Muzamiru Mutyaba), Erisa Ssekisambu, Mike Mutyaba

Subs Not Used: Ali Mwirusi (G.K), Eric Ssenjobe, Simon Sserunkuma, John Odumegwu

Head coach: Mike Mutebi

Bukedea Town Council XI: Emmanuel Opio (G.K), Simon Misaki Opio (Captain), Ivan Okello, Hassan Kintu, Phillip Odil, Jackson Obwana, Innocent Maduka (85’ Marjeed Mutoni Junior), Joseph Philan Opolot (67’ Experito Muwonge), Emmanuel Egasu (83’ Paul Elias Oonyu), Simon Okwil, Michael Siku

Subs Not Used: Emmanuel Odong (G.K), Charles Matovu, Kenneth Makama, Desmond Kilobe

Head coach: Anthony Ssekitto

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Muzamiru Waiswa Kinene

Assistant Referee 1: Khalid Muyaga

Assistant Referee 2: Umar Mukisa

Fourth Official: Ronald Madanda

Match Commissioner: Yusuf Awuye

Media Officer: Aminah Babirye

Security Officer: Juma Ssemanda

Other Results:

UPDF 2-1 Busia Young

Busia Young Proline 1 (5) – 1 (3) Admin

Admin Wakiso Giants 5-0 MYDA

MYDA Kansai Plascon 1-2 Tooro United

Tooro United URA 8-3 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Express 3 (3) – 3(4) Maroons

Sunday, 16th February 2020