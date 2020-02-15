Uganda Cup (Round of 32):

Saturday, 15th February 2020 (All matches kick off at 4 PM)

KCCA Vs Bukedea Town Council – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kitara Vs Luwero United – Kigaya Ground, Hoima

Light SS Vs Bugamba – Soroti Grounds

Ten time Uganda Cup winners Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club will entertain FUFA Big League side Bukedea Town Council in one of the three Uganda Cup matches lined up on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

The contest will be played at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

KCCA ejected Kampala regional side CATIDA 2-0 at the earlier round as Bukedea Town Council eliminated Kigezi 1-0 away at the Kabale Municipal Stadium during the round of 64 duels.

Coming to this very match, KCCA will use the contest as a precursor to their epic upcoming Uganda Premier League match away to rivals Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium this coming Tuesday.

Mike Mutebi will therefore use the available players sparingly well aware of the big do next week.

Captain Charles Lukwago, Mike Mutyaba, Moses Aliro, Mustafa Kizza, Kezironi Kizito, Herbert Achai, Fillbert Obenchan, Erisa Ssekisambu, Gift Ali and others are all available.

In the other two games lined up on Saturday, Kitara hosts Luwero United at the Kigaya play grounds in Hoima and Light SS will entertain Rwampara’s Bugamba in Soroti.

After Saturday’s three matches, the round of 32 games will climax on Sunday.

Kajjansi United against Sports Club Villa tie will definitely headline the matches on the Sunday menu.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns the right to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Completed Results from round of 32:

UPDF 2-1 Busia Young

Busia Young Proline 1 (5) – 1 (3) Admin

Admin Wakiso Giants 5-0 MYDA

MYDA Kansai Plascon 1-2 Tooro United

Tooro United URA 8-3 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Express 3 (3) – 3(4) Maroons

Maroons Mbarara City 9-0 FHL

FHL Bright Stars 0 (3) – 0 (4) Free Stars

Free Stars Dove 2-1 Water

Fixtures For Sunday, 16th February 2020

Kajjansi United Vs SC Villa – Mutessa II Stadium

Kiboga Young Vs Mvara Boys – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale

Kigezi HomeBoyz Vs Kyetume – Kabale Municipal Grounds

Spartans Vs Kataka – Mashariki Ground