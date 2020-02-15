When the draw for the 46th Stanbic Uganda Cup was conducted in January 2020, Mbarara City was pitted against Eastern regional side Kakira Football Club.

The Ankole Lions traveled away and won 2-1 despite a nervy second half.

Next in line was a home duel against virtually an unknown entity in Faith, Hope and Love (FHL) from Moyo district during the round of 32.

The game against FHL ended 9-0 for Brian Ssenyondo’s coached side (who completed the game with 10 men) at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara to book a round of 16 berth.

Steven Kabuye was red carded towards the end of the first half.

After the comprehensive victory, Ssenyondo disclosed that his club is now good enough for the Uganda Cup trophy.

“I am happy for the good result registered. It gives us the confidence as we come to the next two league matches away to Kyetume and Onduparaka. In the Uganda Cup, the target remains to win the tournament” Ssenyondo noted.

Raymond “Derrick” Onyai scored a hat-trick against FHL. Striker Brian Aheebwa added two goals.

Four other players added a goal apiece; Solomon Solomon Okwalinga, debutant Ibrahim Magandazi, South Sudanese import Wol Makueth and a rare one from defender Ronald Otti.

This was Mbarara City’s biggest victory ever since they were promoted to the Uganda Premier League.

Mbarara City will play Kyetume away next Wednesday, 19th February 2020 at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

Three days later, they will visit Arua for yet another away contest against Onduparaka.

Mbarara City Football Club Remaining League Games of the season: