Rajiv Ruparelia has shown intent with an impressive performance during day one of Mbarara Rally.

In a Volkswagen Proto, Ruparelia and Enock Olinga posted the fasted times on the opening day of the season, winning two of the three Super Special Stages.

The National Rally Championship rookie covered the three stages in a total time 13 minutes, 17 seconds and 74 microseconds.

Former champion Ponsiano Lwakataka came second, 13 seconds behind Rajiv and Duncan Mubiru completed the top three and was 38 seconds behind day one leader.

Ronald Sebuguzi and Omar Mayanja completed the opening day’s top five.

Mbarara Rally Day One Top 5