Esperance 1-3 Zamalek

Zamalek beat African champions Esperance of Tunisia 3-1 in Doha Qatar to claim their fourth Caf Super Cup title on Friday evening.

The Egyptian side scored through Achraf Bencharki and Abdelraouf Benguit while Yousef Ibrahim scored for the back to back African Caf Champions League title holders.

The Egyptian sides took the lead as early as the second minutes through Ibrahim they held on to the lead until nine minutes after the break.

Defender Mahmoud Hamdy handled in the area and Benguit sent the opposing goalie the wrong way for the leveller but the lead was restored three minutes later with a solo goal from Bencharki.

The forward sealed the victory deep into injury time from a swift counter after Esperance had thrown everything in attack in search for a leveller.

The win means the White Nights won the title again after 17 years; Coach Patrice Carteron won his successive title after winning it with Raja Casablanca beating same opponents as well.