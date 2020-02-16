Barely 24 hours after gracing the season ending Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) awards dinner, Minister of State for Sports Hon. Hamson Denis Obua was among the early bird parties prior to the 2020 MUBS Alumni run.

Hon. Obua was well on time before the 7:00 AM flag off time as over 500 runners were engaged in the limbering sessions.

Quoting from the Holy Bible, Acts 20:35, Hon. Obua asserted the act of generous giving in relation to the cause of the run “Enabling women with disabilities get university education”.

“There is no blessing in giving than receiving… I thank MUBS for this initiative of the MUBS Alumni annual run. In a special way, I want to thank all the participants who have sacrificed their time and resources to attend. I salute all the sponsors. You made a right choice to associate with this worthwhile cause. I will make a humble personal contribution of Shs 500,000” Hon. Obua noted in his brief remarks.

Organizer confessed having sold 8000 tickets each at Shs 20,000 as a general contribution towards helping women with disabilities get university education.

This was the third year running that the annual Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Alumni run was being held.

MUBS Deputy Principal Professor Moses Muhwezi, Hon Emmanuel Dombo, Nakawa Mayor Balimwezo joined by the representatives of run sponsors and partners attended the fun run where the top exceling runners per catergory received trophies and medals.

Professor Muhwezi was full of appreciation to the runners and sponsors.

“I wish to thank all those who have run and contributed generously towards the 2020 MUBS Alumni Run. We are here to help the disabled women get university education. We want to thank the alumni for coming up with this initiative of the MUBS Alumni run. I would like to thank the sponsors Mandela Group of Companies, Pepsi, Katumwa Sports Center and NUWODU among others”

David Katumwa Steele, one of the sponsors was full of praise of the objective of the run.

“This is a good cause to hold such a run as we help disabled women get university education. I therefore thank MUBS management and the alumni for the idea. As Mandela Group of Companies through the Supreme flour we pledge to continue helping such projects. For this particular run, we shall offer the officials kits (100 T-Shirts) as well as the trophies valued at Shs 7.5M. We promise to remain committed to this cause” Basahaasha noted.

Sponsors and Partners:

Mandela Group of Companies, Katumwa Sports Center, Pepsi, Daxtine Publication, YPMA, Shaka Zulu Foods and the National Union of Women with Disabilities of Uganda (NUWODU) are some of the supporting crew.

Top Performers:

Those with Disabilities:

Men:

Joshua Byansi

Ivan Spanner Ongom

Kennedy Turyasingura

Women:

Elizabeth Hello Ayo

Everline Akware

Phionah Mary Namale

Brendah Bonabaana

Rachael Achan

Children:

Kim Abigal Mayamba

Karlton Muyimba

Victor Kayden Muyimba (Aged 3 Years old)

10 KM – Men:

Brian Adams Ategeka Aggrey Agaba Farid Wabutwa Ezekiel Musana Joseph Sunday Brian Wangwe Muzamiru Temuli Richard Wokuli Tonny Okello Mathias Agamba

10 KM – Women:

Evace Nasasira

Edian Nuwagaba

5 KM – Men:

Emmanuel Otim Jame Mugoda Jobath Kato Isaac Diiki Samson Mutenga Lambert Ayabare Chrispin Okello Ben Ocen Frank Kayitale Derrick Nicholas Ongom Joseph Bagumirabingi Elvis Kasujja Abasi Kitaka Ibrahim Mahyoub

5 KM – Women:



