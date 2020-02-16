Real Stars Sports Awards 2020:

January Nominees (Football Players):

Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Women Football Club, Uganda U-17 & U-20 Player)

Cromwell Rwothomio (URA Football Club Striker)

Saidi Kyeyune (URA Football Club midfielder)

Uganda U-17 and U-20 women football team player Juliet Nalukenge has made the final three-man shortlist for the best footballer in the month of January 2020 for Real Stars Sports Awards.

The two other shortlisted players both come from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

Nalukenge made the list for her commanding performance for the Uganda U17 and U20 national teams during the respective qualifiers against Ethiopia and Tanzania respectively.

The Kawempe Muslim Women Football Club striker scored three goals for the two underage teams.

Nalukenge was on target for Uganda U17 both home and away against Ethiopia as Ayub Khalifa’s coached side cruised to the next level of qualifiers.

Against Tanzania in the U20 FIFA Women qualifiers, Nalukenge was on target away in Dar es Salaam before the team was bundled out at home during the return leg played at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

URA’s Cromwell and Kyeyune have also been equally relevant for the tax collectors’ side during the month.

Cromwell scored four goals in the six matches played in January 2020, helping URA make majestic strides in the league as well as the knock out Uganda Cup.

Kyeyune was equally on fire and in fine form, with the customary play-making antics as he assisted teammates at free will and was personally on target twice.

Only one of the three nominated footballers will smile home with the trophy and some cash reward at the awards ceremony which will take place at Copper Chimney Restaurant on Monday, 17th February 2020.

Other Awards:

URA’s head coach Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa, Ayub Khalifa (Uganda U-17 national women head coach and Kawempe Muslim manager) as well as Bright Stars’ head coach Paul Kiwanuka also make the football coaches’ shortlist.

Rugby:

Hima Cement Heathens’ duo of Scott Oluoch and Joseph Oyet have been nominated alongside KOBS’ Daudi Ssemwami.

Boxing:

David Ssemujju, Isaac Masembe and Dorren Nassali make the final shortlist of boxers on the January rooster.

These awards are organized by Real Stars Sports Agency and have been held every month since 2018.