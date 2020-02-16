Stanbic Uganda Cup (Round of 32):

Sunday, 16th February 2020 Fixtures (*Kick off is at 4 PM):

Kajjansi United Vs SC Villa – Mutesa II Stadium

Kiboga Young Vs Mvara Boys – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale

Kigezi HomeBoyz Vs Kyetume – Kabale Municipal Grounds

Spartans Vs Kataka – Mashariki Ground

Buganda regional outfit Kajjansi United will entertain Sports Club Villa during a Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 32 contest at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Sunday.

The game is one of the four matches lined up on the day as the round of 32 for the knock out cup competition climaxes.

Kajjansi United are beaming over all the cylinder ends having eliminated Vipers 8-7 via a tense post-match penalty shoot-out when normal time had ended one goal apiece.

According to Kajjansi United head coach Moses “Jjajja Moze” Ssenyonga, they are ready to give all it takes to come top from this match.

“We are ready for the match. There is need to prove to the world that our performance against Vipers was not by fluke. Everybody on the team is ready for the game” Ssenyonga who previously worked with Lweza (now defunct) noted.

On Thursday this week, Kajjansi tested out with Kyetume in a practice match at the Bweya Kajjansi play ground with the Slaughters winning 3-0 on the day (Moses Ali Feni, Denis Lubowa and Noel Nasasira were on target for the visitors).

Kajjansi United will miss goalkeeper Michael Kagiri who was sold to URA in the secondary January transfer window.

However in Steven Tabu, they have a good replacement.

SC Villa will dwell upon pedigree and their fine form of late.

Players as Saidi Keni (goalkeeper), skipper Asuman Harishe, Ambrose Kirya, David “Colgate” Owori, Emmanuel Wasswa, Bashir Mutanda, Nicholas Kabonge, Amir Kakomo and others will be of value.

In the other three matches lined up, Kiboga Young will face Mvara Boys at the re-greened Mbale Municipal Stadium, Kigezi Homeboyz shall host Alex Isabirye’s Kyetume and Spartans will entertain Kataka at the Mashariki playground.

The respective winners from this stage will progress to the round of 16 level ahead of the draws next week at a venue and date yet to be confirmed by the FUFA Competitions department.

Results of Completed Games: