FUFA Women Super League

Kawempe Muslim 4-1 Lady Doves

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC showed their intent of winning this season’s league title with a masterclass performance against Lady Doves FC on Sunday at the Valley Ground.

The Warriors secured a 4-1 win to extend their grip at the top of the table and end the first round of the FUFA Women Super League on a high.

Sharon Naddunga who is played as a false nine due to the absence of injured Juliet Nalukenge opened the scores as early as the 5th minute heading home Asia Nakibuuks’s delivery from a corner kick.

The lead however lasted only three minutes with Kenyan midfielder Mary Nafula Kinuthia Wanjiku levelling matters when goalkeeper Juliet Adeke fumbled with her shot.

This is the first goal that Kawempe Muslim conceded since the start of the season.

Kawempe however remained dominant and it was just a matter of time for them to regain their lead.

Shamira Nalugya who is arguably the best player in the league so far curled home from a free kick to fire Kawempe in the lead before the break.

In the second stanza, Margaret Kunihira converted from the spot before Anita Namata put the icing on the cake.

The win meant, Kawempe Muslim remained top of the log on 19 points in 7 games while Lady Doves are third with 12 points.

Kawempe Muslim Starting XI

Adeke Juliet, Samalie Nakachwa, Asia Nakibuuka, Shakira Nankwanga, Mariam Nakabugo, Aisha Nantongo, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Anita Namata, Sharon Naddunga, Shamirah Nalugya, Margaret Kunihira

Lady Doves Starting XI

Daisy Nakaziro, Edrine Birungi, Madam Christine, Eseza Kobusobozi, Nancy Akello, Esther Nahimana, Norah Alupo, Sarah Nakuya, Fazila Ikwaput, Riticia Nabbosa, Mary Nafula.