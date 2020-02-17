FUFA Women Super League

Kampala Queens 1-0 UCU Lady Cardinals

Forward Fauzia Najjemba solitary strike was the difference as Kampala Queens edged champions UCU Lady Cardinals in the FUFA Women Super league game played on Monday in Kabojja.

The ambidextrous player fired home midway through the second stanza to help Kampala Queens return to winning ways after going two games without victory.

In a game that had few scoring opportunities, the home side looked better especially going forward with Najjemba wreaking havoc on the left wing.

The decisive moment came in the 73rd minute when Najjemba dashed at the far post to tap home Zaina Namuleme’s cross.

She nearly doubled the lead a few minutes later off a sole run on the right flank before sending a ferocious strike that ricocheted off the upright thanks to goalkeeper Ruth Aturo’s fingertip save.

The win takes Kampala Queens to 4th place on 10 points, same as UCU Lady Cardinals.

What the coaches said

Farida Bulega – Kampala Queens

“I’m delighted with the performance from the players. They showed commitment right from onset. This is a result we want to get the motivation and I believe we have many things we need to rectify before the start of the second round.”

Christian Magoo – UCU Lady Cardinals

“Not the result we anticipated and it is a hard loss to take but the players fought hard but luck was not on our side. The first round has generally not been good, so we shall go back to the drawing board and try to come back better.”

“We had had concerns across all departments. We have scored a few goals while on the other hand conceded many. So we have to change many aspects.”