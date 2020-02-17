As the Cricket Cranes move to India, they leave Qatar bruised winning just two games out of the scheduled five.

They were able to win one T20 game and one 50-over game in very tough conditions. The very cold, humid and windy conditions made it difficult for batsmen against the new ball and also taking the high catches in the field.

The Cricket Cranes uncharacteristically put down a lot of chances in the field which led to them having to chase big totals in the games they lost. While the hosts exploited the windy conditions to swing the ball, Uganda’s bowlers had no control with the new ball straying down the leg a couple of times and bowling a lot of full balls.

However, there were some stand out performances. Deus Muhumuza marked his return to the Cricket Cranes with some gusty knocks in the middle order. Youngster Frank Akankwasa, on his maiden tour with the senior side, put in a wonderful all-rounder shift scoring runs as well as picking wickets with his slow bowling. Akankwasa, a former captain of the U19 Cricket Cranes, has taken the opportunity with both hands and he is the perfect replacement for the evergreen Frank Nsubuga.

Saud Islam, though ineligible to play for Uganda yet, was the star of the 50-over matches. He scored a century and a half-century in the two games a further notice to the selectors that he can cope with international cricket.

The Cricket Cranes have switched camp to India where they will be joined by six players from Kampala, Frank Nsubuga and Saud Islam return to Kampala from Qatar with youngsters Robinson Obuya, Gerald Mubiru, Calvin Watuwa and Jonathan Kiiza linking up with the other players in Mumbai.

The team is preparing for the inaugural Africa T20 Cup slated for March 20-28 in Nairobi, Kenya.