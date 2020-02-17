January 2020 Real Stars Sports Awards:

Football: Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Women Football Club, Uganda U17 & U20)

Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa (URA FC Head coach) Rugby: Scott Oluoch (Hima Cement Heathens)

Scott Oluoch (Hima Cement Heathens) Boxing: Isaac Masembe (Copab Boxing Club & Uganda National Team)

Scott Oluoch was named Real Star Sports Awards’ best rugby player for the month of January 2020.

This was after yet another stellar performance from the veteran for his club Heathens RFC in the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League in the first month of the new decade.

Oluoch scored a try and was named man of the match against Warriors during Matchday 5 at Legends before adding his name to the scoresheet with another try as Heathens ran over Jinja Hippos, 56-00, in the next match at Kyadondo.

The tries scored do not tell the clear picture of how pivotal Scott Oluoch has been at the Kyadondo-based club. His consistency in every match has enabled Heathens to stay unbeaten in the season and stay on course to defending the league title.

The Real Star Sports Awards are organized monthly by Real Stars Sports Agency and have been held since the year 2018.