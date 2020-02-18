Uganda Premier League (Match Day 22)

Match 170: Busoga United 3-0 URA

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club was brought down to earth with a 3-0 humbling by Busoga United at the Mighty Arena in Jinja on Tuesday.

Despite playing for more than an hour with 10 men following defender Douglas Muganga’s second bookable offense, Busoga United showed character.

On form midfielder David Bagoole opened the scoring with a 59th well curled free-kick past goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi.

Burly midfielder Nelson Mandela added the second goal five minutes later.

Left-footed young striker Lawrence Tezikya capped the icing on the already baked cake with the final goal with a quarter an hour to play.

This is URA’s first defeat in 11 league games and extinguishes their final run since the second round kicked off in January.

Given the victory, Busoga United climbed to 5th on the 16 team log with 33 points, one shy of fourth-placed URA.

There are virtually two days to rest before the next league encounters of these two clubs on Friday, 21st February 2020.

Busoga United visits wounded Maroons (Prisoners lost 2-1 away to Wakiso Giants) at the lakeside Luzira Prisons Stadium.

URA entertains Vipers at the Arena of Visions at Ndejje University.

Team Line Ups:

Busoga United XI: Ali Kimera, Julius Debbo, Kenneth Ssemakula, Douglas Muganga (Red Carded), Ambrose Otwawo, Kakeeto, George Kasonko, Nelson Mandela, Ivan Wani, David Bagoole, Kirya, Sharif Kimbowa

URA XI: Nafian Alionzi, Ashraf Mandela, Brian Majwega, Benjamin Nyakojo, Paul Patrick Mbowa, Julius Mutyaba, Saidi Kyeyune, Shafiki Kagimu, Joachim Ojera, Michael Birungi, Cromwell Rwothomio.

Match Officials:

Referee: William Oloya

Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello

Assistant Referee 2: Musa Balikowa

Fourth Official: Ashadu Ssmeere

Referee Assessor: Asuman Kityo

Other Tuesday Results

• Wakiso Giants 2-1 Maroons

• Vipers 0-0 KCCA

• Police 1-2 Bright Stars