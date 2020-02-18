KIU Titans have confirmed the signing of Brian Sivachi.

The center, who is one of the top rebounders in the league, joins from five-time champions Power who are clearing their roster.

Sivachi is the direct replacement for Oscar Muge who was the starting center last season but released last month along with shooting guards Sudi Ulanga and Denis Balungu as well as big men Brian Ssentongo, and Ethinne Kazungu.

Ladies and Gentlemen, join us in welcoming our new signing, S I V A C H I, from Betway Power.

The Titans had a start-stop season last year, exiting the playoffs in the first round at the hands of Warriors.

Michael Bwanga will lead the team that still has Francis Kasinde, Ezra Nunda, Henry Okoth, Joseph Dramaza, Wilson Otweyo, and Collins Kasujja.

Titans resumed training a couple of weeks ago ahead of the season that tentatively kicks off on Friday, March 6.