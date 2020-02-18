The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Referees appointing authority has confirmed the match officials who will handle all the eight matches for match day 22 of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Celebrated FIFA Referee Ali Sabilla Chelengat, also a medical doctor by profession has been assigned the epic top of the table clash when Vipers host KCCA at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The international referee who hails from Kapchorwa in North East Uganda will be assisted by Dick Okello (first assistant) and Isa Masembe (second assistant).

Shamirah Nabadda is the fourth official and Ali Kalyango is the referee assessor.

Nabadda will barely rest as she will handle Wednesday’s duel as Proline hosts BUL at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Marex Nakitto Nkumbi and Samuel Mbabali will work with Nabadda as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

The fourth official for Proline versus Bul is David Odoi on a match that retired former FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga embarks on a career as referee assessor.

Elsewhere, FIFA Referee William Oloya is in charge of Busoga United against URA at the Mighty Arena on Tuesday as the center referee.

Mashood Ssali will handle Wakiso Giants against Maroons at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso.

Newly appointed FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda will be in charge of Sports Club Villa’s contest with Onduparaka at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Wednesday.

Lucky Kisalirwe will handle Kyetume at home against URA at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

Match 169: Vipers Vs KCCA –St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat

: Dick Okello Assistant Referee 2: Isa Masembe

Match 170: Busoga United Vs URA – Mighty Arena, Jinja (4:30 PM)

Referee : William Oloya

Match 171: Wakiso Giants Vs Maroons – Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium, Wakiso (4:30 PM)

Referee: Mashood Ssali

Match 172: Police Vs Bright Stars – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4:30 PM)

Referee : Rajab Bakasambe

Wednesday, 19th February 2020:

Match 173: SC Villa Vs Onduparaka – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

Referee : Ronald Madanda

Match 174: Kyetume Vs Mbarara City – Mighty Arena, Jinja (4:30 PM)

Referee: Lucky Kasalirwe

Match 175: Express Vs Tooro United – Kavumba Recreation Stadium

Referee: Joseph Ochom

Match 176: Proline Vs BUL – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4:30 PM)