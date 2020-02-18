The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Referees appointing authority has confirmed the match officials who will handle all the eight matches for match day 22 of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.
Celebrated FIFA Referee Ali Sabilla Chelengat, also a medical doctor by profession has been assigned the epic top of the table clash when Vipers host KCCA at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.
The international referee who hails from Kapchorwa in North East Uganda will be assisted by Dick Okello (first assistant) and Isa Masembe (second assistant).
Shamirah Nabadda is the fourth official and Ali Kalyango is the referee assessor.
Nabadda will barely rest as she will handle Wednesday’s duel as Proline hosts BUL at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.
Marex Nakitto Nkumbi and Samuel Mbabali will work with Nabadda as the first and second assistant referees respectively.
The fourth official for Proline versus Bul is David Odoi on a match that retired former FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga embarks on a career as referee assessor.
Elsewhere, FIFA Referee William Oloya is in charge of Busoga United against URA at the Mighty Arena on Tuesday as the center referee.
Mashood Ssali will handle Wakiso Giants against Maroons at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso.
Newly appointed FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda will be in charge of Sports Club Villa’s contest with Onduparaka at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Wednesday.
Lucky Kisalirwe will handle Kyetume at home against URA at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.
Match 169: Vipers Vs KCCA –St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)
- Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat
- Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello
- Assistant Referee 2: Isa Masembe
- Fourth Official: Shamirah Nabadda
- Referee Assessor: Ali Kalyango
Match 170: Busoga United Vs URA – Mighty Arena, Jinja (4:30 PM)
- Referee: William Oloya
- Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello
- Assistant Referee 2: Musa Balikowa
- Fourth Official: Ashadu Ssmeere
- Referee Assessor: Asuman Kityo
Match 171: Wakiso Giants Vs Maroons – Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium, Wakiso (4:30 PM)
- Referee: Mashood Ssali
- Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa
- Assistant Referee 2: Micheal Kalule
- Fourth Official: Anna Akoyi
- Referee Assessor: Rehuman Kizito
Match 172: Police Vs Bright Stars – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4:30 PM)
- Referee: Rajab Bakasambe
- Assistant Referee 1: Jane Mutonyi
- Assistant Referee 2: Sharif Lulenzi
- Fourth Official: Julius Kasibante
- Referee Assessor: David Davis Katabira
Wednesday, 19th February 2020:
Match 173: SC Villa Vs Onduparaka – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)
- Referee: Ronald Madanda
- Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya
- Assistant Referee 2: Emmanuel Okudra
- Fourth Official: John Bosco Kalibbala
- Referee Assessor: Mansoor Kimumwe
Match 174: Kyetume Vs Mbarara City – Mighty Arena, Jinja (4:30 PM)
- Referee: Lucky Kasalirwe
- Assistant Referee 1: Lydia Nantabo
- Assistant Referee 2: Mustapha Mafumu
- Fourth Official: Diana Murungi
- Referee Assessor: Ajab Waiswa
Match 175: Express Vs Tooro United – Kavumba Recreation Stadium
- Referee: Joseph Ochom
- Assistant Referee 1: Simon Peter Okello
- Assistant Referee 2: Robert Makwali
- Fourth Official: Siraji Mpyangu
- Referee Assessor: Muhammed Ndawula Shaban
Match 176: Proline Vs BUL – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4:30 PM)
- Referee: Shamirah Nabadda
- Assistant Referee 1: Marex Nakitto Nkumbi
- Assistant Referee 2: Samuel Mbabali
- Fourth Official: David Odoi
- Referee Assessor: Brian Miiro Nsubuga