Uganda Premier League (Match Day 22 – Tuesday, 18th February 2020):

Match 172: Police Vs Bright Stars – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala (4:30 PM)

Bright Stars Football Club makes the short visit to Lugogo to battle Police in the Uganda Premier League at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday.

At stake is the battle for maximum points as both clubs wish to play safe away from the relegation politicking.

Having won three times, drawn twice and lost once, Bright Stars kicked off the second round decent fashion to shred off a shoddy opening first half of the season.

In the immediate past league game played at their Kavumba Recreation home, Bright Stars was merciless and ruthless, overcoming Busoga United 3-0 with Ronald Ssempala, Joseph Jjanjali and Juma Ssebadukka all on target.

Under Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka and Simon Peter Mugerwa, Bright Stars continued to show signs of improvement with aggressive and coordinated display.

Against Police on Wednesday, there is a lot to play for as ranking aloft the wish-list of these two clubs is playing safe from the relegation waters.

Police is currently 12th with 21 points to Bright Stars’ 11th (23 points).

Bright Stars is still nursing the bruises of getting eliminated from the Uganda Cup (lost 5-4 in penalties to Free Stars) after a goal-less normal time.

Goalkeeper Edwin Kiwanuka Bbule, rested in the loss to Free Stars will be expected to return for the Police game.

Forwards Ssempala, Jjanjali, Ssebadukka will all be available to lead the quest for goals.

Meanwhile, James Angu, Ronald “Jjajja Walu” Nkonge, the experienced Sula Ssebunza, Andrew Kaggwa and Samuel Ssekitto will also come in handy.

Team Police under head coach Abdallah Mubiru is one of those most confident clubs in the league with beautiful attractive football.

Their defence however has at times let in one many too goals during matches.

Police will look to the Ffumbe clan Kigozi duo of Andrew, Fredrick Ben Ocen, Hood Kaweesa, Pius Kaggwa, Ruben Kimera, goalkeeper Davis Mutebi, roving right back Denis Rukundo, towering left wing back Araft Galiwango, Johnson Odongo and company.

Former FIFA Referee Rajab Bakasembe has been assigned to handle the Police versus Bright Stars game.

Jane Mutonyi and Sharif Lulenzi will be the first and second assistants respectively.

Juliua Kasibante is the fourth official as veteran David Davis Katabira is the referee assessor.

